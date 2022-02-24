This Friday’s COVID vaccine clinic cancelled due to weather and upcoming March COVID vaccine clinics in Schuyler County

This Friday’s COVID vaccine clinic has been cancelled due to the forecasted weather. Anyone who was planning to attend this clinic can come to any of our upcoming clinics in March.

Schuyler County Public Health and Arnot Health will be hosting the following COVID vaccine clinics in March:

Friday, March 4, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

ANYONE 5 and older

Walk-ins will be welcome until 4:30 PM or make an appointment by clicking here

Friday, March 11, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

ANYONE 5 and older

Walk-ins will be welcome until 4:30 PM or make an appointment by clicking here

Friday, March 18, from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM at the Watkins Glen Community Center

ANYONE 5 and older

Walk-ins will be welcome until 4:30 PM or make an appointment by clicking here

Also available at our clinics:

At home COVID tests (while supplies last)

Masks (while supplies last)

Rx drug disposal drop box provided by the Sheriff’s Office

Please note: needles, including EpiPens, cannot be accepted. Medications, ointments, and sprays will be accepted.

