Georgia DE Travon Walker rising on NFL draft boards, Jordan Davis needs strong combine

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 2 days ago
Trayvon Walker Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (44) during the Bulldogs' game against Florida at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.

ATHENS — Lifetimes of hard work will be on the line for the program-record 14 Georgia players expected to compete at the 2022 NFL Combine next week (March 1-6) at the Indianapolis Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium.

NFL teams have done their homework on the Bulldogs throughout the players’ careers with extensive notes and reports from game film and each and every off-field incident, for better or worse.

There are no secrets with teams on the verge of investing millions of dollars into player salaries, and now the NFL Combine offers an opportunity to see the top-rated players compete in football-related drills.

Georgia junior defensive end Travon Walker is expected to be one of the workout wonders at the combine, and his rising projected NFL draft stock suggests as much.

The Spun

Look: Green Bay Packers Just Made Another Big Salary Cap Move

The Green Bay Packers have already made a few salary cap moves this week, and they’re not done yet. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Packers have converted $11.58 million of David Bakhtiari’s 2022 compensation into a signing bonus. That’ll certainly help the Packers get closer to the salary cap for the 2022 season.
NFL
GiantsCountry

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Charles Cross, Mississippi State

A former five-star recruit out of Laurel, Mississippi, where he attended Laurel High School, Cross with the fifth-ranked offensive tackle recruit during the 2019 cycle, and the second-ranked recruit out of Mississippi (behind Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean). Cross started for two years in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system at Mississippi State.
NFL
Big Blue View

Daniel Jeremiah defends mocking Travon Walker to Giants at No. 5

Daniel Jeremiah knows that he set off a firestorm in the New York Giants fan base this week when he mocked edge rusher Travon Walker and wide receiver Drake London to the team at picks 5 and 7 respectively. The NFL Network analyst addressed that during a Friday conference call.
NFL
105.1 The Block

Why Jameson Williams’s Draft Stock Will Surge at NFL Combine

Jameson Williams is a guaranteed first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. There's no arguing that. Since his ACL tear in the College Football Playoff National Championship, the former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver has appeared in the first round of any mock draft you can find on the internet.
NFL
The Spun

Former SEC DC Reportedly Considering Joining Alabama Staff

Over the years, we’ve seen Nick Saban make a living out of adding former head coaches and coordinators who have struggled elsewhere to his staff at Alabama. Todd Grantham, who was fired as the Florida defensive coordinator during the 2021 season, might be the latest example of this hiring trend. According to Football Scoop, Grantham is weighing an offer to join Saban’s staff.
NFL
