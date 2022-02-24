Nets' Seth Curry: Ben Simmons doesn't owe 76ers an apology

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Ben Simmons didn't play a second of meaningful basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 NBA campaign following his offseason trade request due to reported mental health reasons but received a fresh start when he, fellow guard Seth Curry, and big man Andre Drummond (along with two first-round draft picks) were sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

It was reported earlier this week Simmons is close to making his Brooklyn debut, and Curry spoke with ESPN's Nick Friedell following Thursday's shootaround about all that previously happened with Philadelphia.

"Business is business," Curry said of Simmons' situation. "I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn't need to apologize to anybody. When he's on the court I know he's going to do his job and he's going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise."

As Friedell noted, Curry also responded to comments former teammate Danny Green made on his "Inside the Green Room" podcast about the relationship between Simmons and both Curry and Drummond not being "cordial" during their final days with the 76ers due to Simmons' desire to leave the club. Curry denied Green's claim and said he's "looking forward to getting back out there with" Simmons whenever the 25-year-old takes the court for a game.

"He wanted to be somewhere else and he got what he wanted," Curry added about Simmons. "Every time he's on the court, I think good things happen. When he's out there playing, he's a talented player and he does great stuff. Even when stuff was rocky with Philly last year, when he's on the court, all that stuff goes out the window and we play good basketball. Him and Joel [Embiid] played good basketball together, even when, like I said, [they had] a rocky relationship. So when he's on the floor he's going to play hard no matter what. He's a smart player, a talented player, makes everybody better, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there with him."

The 31-28 Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and host the 34-26 Boston Celtics (sixth in the conference) on Thursday.