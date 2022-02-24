ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Seth Curry: Ben Simmons doesn't owe 76ers an apology

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oJ1gD_0eOEvcwO00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

All-Star guard Ben Simmons didn't play a second of meaningful basketball for the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2021-22 NBA campaign following his offseason trade request due to reported mental health reasons but received a fresh start when he, fellow guard Seth Curry, and big man Andre Drummond (along with two first-round draft picks) were sent to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap before the NBA trade deadline on Feb. 10.

It was reported earlier this week Simmons is close to making his Brooklyn debut, and Curry spoke with ESPN's Nick Friedell following Thursday's shootaround about all that previously happened with Philadelphia.

"Business is business," Curry said of Simmons' situation. "I said from day [one], even when he was out early in the season, people were asking me if I feel like, if Ben comes back, should he apologize to us or whatever? I understand the business; he doesn't need to apologize to anybody. When he's on the court I know he's going to do his job and he's going to do what he does. So I understand the business. He was doing what he felt was best for himself business-wise and personal-wise."

As Friedell noted, Curry also responded to comments former teammate Danny Green made on his "Inside the Green Room" podcast about the relationship between Simmons and both Curry and Drummond not being "cordial" during their final days with the 76ers due to Simmons' desire to leave the club. Curry denied Green's claim and said he's "looking forward to getting back out there with" Simmons whenever the 25-year-old takes the court for a game.

"He wanted to be somewhere else and he got what he wanted," Curry added about Simmons. "Every time he's on the court, I think good things happen. When he's out there playing, he's a talented player and he does great stuff. Even when stuff was rocky with Philly last year, when he's on the court, all that stuff goes out the window and we play good basketball. Him and Joel [Embiid] played good basketball together, even when, like I said, [they had] a rocky relationship. So when he's on the floor he's going to play hard no matter what. He's a smart player, a talented player, makes everybody better, and I'm looking forward to getting back out there with him."

The 31-28 Nets are eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and host the 34-26 Boston Celtics (sixth in the conference) on Thursday.

Read this on the web

Comments / 2

Related
Yardbarker

Nets' Ben Simmons hasn't talked with Joel Embiid since trade, hopes to be ready to play by March 10 game vs. 76ers

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden had their introductory press conferences for their new teams on Tuesday, with Simmons leading off at 11:30 a.m. ET and Harden following at 12:00 p.m. ET. The disgruntled duo of stars were the headliners of a blockbuster deal made between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers at last Thursday's NBA trade deadline.
NBA
Yardbarker

Juwan Howard explains his side of Michigan-Wisconsin fight

Michigan coach Juwan Howard refused to back down or apologize for his actions that helped escalate an on-court fight at the end of Saturday’s game. Howard confirmed in his postgame press conference that he was unhappy with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call timeout with a 15-point lead and 15 seconds remaining in the game. Howard felt that was “not fair” to Michigan. The Wolverines coach also added that the postgame scuffle was escalated by someone touching him, which he said was “very uncalled for.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Did Michael Jordan happen to upstage LeBron James in Cleveland?

Michael Jordan pulled up to this year’s NBA All-Star Game in a way that only he could. The retired Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Sunday’s halftime ceremony honoring the 75 greatest players in NBA history. Many thought that Jordan, who owns the NASCAR team 23XI Racing, would not be at the All-Star Game after attending the Daytona 500 in Florida earlier in the day on Sunday. But Jordan hopped on a flight to Cleveland and made it on time to be honored at the NBA All-Star event.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Paul Millsap
Person
Seth Curry
Person
Andre Drummond
thebrag.com

Steph Curry talks about artists Drake and Cardi B using his name in songs

Steph Curry recently went on the Knuckleheads podcast and talked about how his name is used in songs and talks he’s had with Drake about it. Steph Curry is no stranger to his name being dropped all over the place when it comes to musical artists. The Bay Area basketball star has featured in many songs over his years with the Golden State Warriors.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Brooklyn Nets#Espn
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: The key role Jimmy Butler played in Ben Simmons’ Sixers exit

Both Ben Simmons and James Harden are now closing in on their respective debuts for their new teams following the landscape-shifting trade between the Sixers and the Nets. The dust has now settled on that blockbuster deal, but at this point, we still can’t stop talking about Simmons’ unsavory exit from the team that drafted him first overall six years ago.
NBA
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus to be rebranded, stripped of all reference to the coach

Urban Meyer's time with the Jaguars didn't last long. Neither did his restaurant. Meyer's steakhouse in Columbus, Urban Chophouse, will be sold and rebranded to remove all reference to the former Buckeyes coach, according to Ben Koo of Awful Announcing. It will be sold to a local restaurant owner, and the menu will be reworked with a new executive chef and management set to take over.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kemba Walker makes decision on buyout

Kemba Walker reportedly has made a decision about a possible contract buyout. Walker and the New York Knicks reached an agreement that the veteran guard will not play for them the rest of the season. Some naturally wondered whether Walker and the Knicks would reach a buyout agreement that would allow Walker to join another team.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan And Dennis Rodman Surprised Everyone By Attending The NBA Top 75 Event: "When Michael Showed Up The Crowd Went Ballistic. I Think The Players Were Glad He Was There, I Was Glad He Was There.”

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were good friends off the court for a long time but their relationship has since soured quite a bit. During the NBA Top 75 event, Jordan was seen ignoring Barkley while he was interacting with the various other players and legends that were gathered there.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony’s ridiculous comment sums up Lakers’ struggles this season

If you are wondering why the Los Angeles Lakers have laid such an egg this season, look no further than the latest comment Carmelo Anthony made. The Lakers lost to the rival LA Clippers on Friday for the sixth straight time. Though the Lakers were leading for much of the fourth quarter, they found themselves trailing by one point with less than 15 seconds remaining. When the Clippers went to double-team LeBron James, he swung it to Anthony at the top of the arc. Instead of getting a better shot (keep in mind that they only needed a two to take the lead), Anthony bombed away with an ill-advised 30-footer. The shot was way short, and the Lakers lost.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant, Nets hit with brutal Ben Simmons injury update

While there were expectations that Ben Simmons could play for the Brooklyn Nets soon, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. After the Nets pulled the trigger to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons for a slew of players and picks, many thought it won’t be long for the Aussie playmaker to suit up for the team. After all, he is relatively healthy and only didn’t play because he chose not to after demanding for a trade from the Sixers.
NBA
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

29K+
Followers
33K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy