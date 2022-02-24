Cesaro exits the WWE after contract expiration, first reported by PWI

In a video published to his YouTube channel, Mick Foley talked about Cesaro’s departure from WWE:. ““I’m really disappointed because I had been one of Cesaro’s biggest proponents for a long time ever since I saw him working in the independents in the early 2000s. I saw him in Ring of Honor, 2005 or 2006. Man, Vince McMahon just never saw in him what I saw and what so many of you saw, which was a world champion. But in this case, I feel like WWE’s loss is the wrestling world’s gain. Because this guy, Cesaro, can work anywhere in the world. While AEW would obviously be a great destination for him, I’d love to see him just venture out. Because he is one of those guys [and] just work everywhere, because he’s one of those guys who can work any style with anyone and tear it down, have a great match. And I know when I left big companies in the past, I felt like the weight of the world was off my shoulders, and I could spread my wings and fly. And I’m pretty sure that’s houses Cesaro feels right now. One of the greatest workers of this generation. And man, I just hate the idea that he gets branded as a guy that doesn’t have whatever it is when so many of us see it in him. Why not give him a run just to see what would happen. I mean, he’s come up big every time he’s been handed the ball. He’s run with it as far as he can until he’s asked to hand it back. What a great pleasure it was to work with him when I was the Raw GM. I think the stuff I did with him and Sheamus was my favorite stuff. Man, I love putting those guys together and I remember going to him and explaining to him why he’d been picked so low in the draft. I said even if it’s fictional, In my mind, there has to be a reason and the reason is that your shoulder is a question mark. I said otherwise, it’s almost ludicrous that you were picked so low in the draft. And when I say low, I mean a high number that he should have been in the top five, top 10 minimum.

WWE ・ 18 HOURS AGO