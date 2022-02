It is too late to prevent a sudden or gradual collapse in the dollar’s value. The U.S. Federal debt of $30 trillion is now more than 130% of GDP — and that is just the “on the book” amount and not the unfunded liabilities. The debt-to-GDP ratio is twice what it was back in 2008 and four times what it was in 1982 near the end of the last great inflation.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO