ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 24-25 storm

By Sarah Darmanjian
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=110KG4_0eOEu46Q00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The first major snowstorm of the season is forecast to roll in overnight, and many communities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies. Between 8 and 12 inches are expected to fall in the Capital Region into Friday, with 4 to 8 inches expected in areas south of Albany.

02/24/2022: The calm before the snow storm

NEWS10 meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie said the heaviest and steadiest snow will fall Friday morning from approximately 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., definitely affecting Friday’s morning commute. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region:

Albany County

Berkshire County

North Country preps for potential foot of snow

Columbia County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

Are you using too much rock salt?

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Washington County

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

2/26/22: Snow Squalls Possible Sunday Afternoon

Nice sunny day to start the weekend with highs running almost 10 degrees below normal. But with all that sunshine and not a lot of wind, it sure felt nice out there! Another cold one will be expected tonight, but as a light wind from the south-southwest develops, temperatures may rise a little heading into early Sunday morning.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rensselaer, NY
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
County
Albany County, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Watervliet, NY
City
Schenectady, NY
City
Catskill, NY
State
Washington State
City
Rotterdam, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany County COVID update, February 27

Albany County has reported 26 new positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday. The county’s five-day average of new daily positive cases is 42. There was one new hospitalization and 26 residents are now hospitalized with COVID. Three patients are in ICUs.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Region#Extreme Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
NEWS10 ABC

ALB: Airport displays lighting in support of Ukraine

On Saturday, the 'Welcome to the New York State Capital Region' arch on Albany Shaker Road will be lit in blue and yellow to show support for Ukraine. Officials said the Airport will join in support of Governor Kathy Hochul's direction by displaying the colors of the Eastern European nation's flag throughout New York State landmarks.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Catskill Police issues no parking notice

The Catskill Police Department announced late Friday night snow removal will be taking place at the municipal parking lots located on Main Street at Willard Alley and Wilson Court. The lots will be closed on Monday, February 28 from 1:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
CATSKILL, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Warren County COVID update for Feb. 26

On Saturday, February 26, Warren County reported 9 new COVID-19 cases. Health Services said Friday’s case totals include 2 positive COVID-19 at-home test kit results. Officials noted this is the lowest one-day total of new cases of Warren County residents since August 29, 2021.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NEWS10 ABC

Local superintendents call for end to mask mandates

With the mid-winter break for area high schools coming to an end in the next few days, thirty-one Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex (WSWHE) school superintendents urged Governor Kathy Hochul and Dr. Mary T. Bassett to implement CDC recommendations in their schools.
EDUCATION
NEWS10 ABC

Albany to deliver COVID-19 at-home test kits

The City of Albany has announced the delivery of COVID-19 at-home test kits to city residents. Officials said the Council of Albany Neighborhood Associations (CANA) will assist the city in delivering the antigen rapid test kits directly to people's doorsteps.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy