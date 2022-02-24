Capital Region snow emergencies for Feb. 24-25 storm

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The first major snowstorm of the season is forecast to roll in overnight, and many communities are getting ready by declaring snow emergencies. Between 8 and 12 inches are expected to fall in the Capital Region into Friday, with 4 to 8 inches expected in areas south of Albany.

NEWS10 meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie said the heaviest and steadiest snow will fall Friday morning from approximately 3 a.m. to 8 a.m., definitely affecting Friday’s morning commute. Check out the list of snow emergencies and parking restrictions throughout the Capital Region:

Albany County

Berkshire County

Columbia County

Greene County

Montgomery County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Washington County

