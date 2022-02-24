ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Updated look at Sean McVay's ever-growing coaching tree after 5 years

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
Sean McVay may not find much value in talking about his coaching tree, but the limbs have been branching out so quickly in the last five years that it’s become impossible to ignore. What was once seen as a joke that anyone who made eye contact with McVay would get a crack at a head coaching gig is now very serious.

Assistants on McVay’s staff are getting opportunities with other teams each and every year, even if they have no prior experience as a coordinator or head coach. Pretty soon, his coaching tree is going to turn into a coaching forest if it keeps at this current rate.

Here’s an updated look at all the assistants who have left the Rams to become either coordinators or head coaches elsewhere in the NFL.

1

Matt LaFleur: Packers head coach (2019-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RSFlO_0eOEt7mo00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Rams offensive coordinator

LaFleur only spent one season with the Rams and wasn’t even the play caller on McVay’s staff, but that was enough for the Titans to hire him as their offensive coordinator in 2018. He then went on to become the Packers’ head coach in 2019 and has had remarkable success ever since then. The Packers won 13 games in each of LaFleur’s first three seasons, but they’ve struggled in the playoffs with just two wins in three years.

2

Zac Taylor: Bengals head coach (2019-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EnUqi_0eOEt7mo00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2017: Rams assistant WRs coach

2018: Rams QBs coach

Taylor’s rise to head coach didn’t even include a stop as an offensive coordinator, but he proved he didn’t need it after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season at the helm. He helped coach the Rams’ wide receivers in 2017 and transitioned to quarterbacks coach in 2018 before the Bengals hired him in 2019. After struggling with a 6-25 record in his first two years, the Bengals went 10-7 and lost to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI this past season.

3

Brandon Staley: Chargers head coach (2021-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMOec_0eOEt7mo00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2020: Rams defensive coordinator

After leading the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL in 2020, Staley jumped from the Rams to the Chargers in 2021. He became the Chargers’ head coach after just one year as a defensive coordinator and for the most part, he had a strong first season as a head coach with a 9-8 record. He nearly led the Chargers to the playoffs but lost to the Raiders in overtime in Week 18.

4

Kevin O'Connell: Vikings head coach (2022-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxhov_0eOEt7mo00
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

2020-21: Rams offensive coordinator

O’Connell was the longest-tenured offensive coordinator on McVay’s staff, spending two years with the Rams. He was hired as the Vikings’ head coach this offseason, coming off a Super Bowl-winning campaign with the Rams. Like LaFleur, O’Connell didn’t call the plays in Los Angeles but he was the offensive coordinator with Washington in 2019 and should have a smooth transition to his first head coaching job this year.

5

Joe Barry: Packers defensive coordinator (2021-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EeIU_0eOEt7mo00

2017-20: Rams assistant head coach + LBs coach

Barry didn’t follow LaFleur to the Packers initially, but LaFleur hired him away from the Rams last year by making Barry his defensive coordinator. The Packers ranked ninth in yards allowed and 13th in points allowed, a solid first season for Barry. He was previously the defensive coordinator in Washington from 2015-16 on the same staff as McVay, so experience wasn’t an issue for Barry.

6

Shane Waldron: Seahawks offensive coordinator (2021-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtHOu_0eOEt7mo00
(Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

2017: Rams TEs coach

2018-20: Rams passing game coordinator

2019: Rams QBs coach

Waldron took an interesting path to becoming the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator. He coached the Rams’ tight ends in 2017, was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2018 and added quarterbacks coach to his title in 2019. He didn’t coach the quarterbacks in 2020, but he remained the passing game coordinator. The Seahawks had a terrible 2021 season and ranked 20th in yards offensively, but that can’t be pinned entirely on Waldron.

7

Ejiro Evero: Broncos defensive coordinator (2022-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aei0R_0eOEt7mo00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2017-20: Rams safeties coach

2021: Rams secondary coach + passing game coordinator

Evero deservingly got a big promotion this offseason, being hired as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator. He joined Nathaniel Hackett’s staff in a key role after coaching the Rams’ safeties for four years and leading the secondary/passing game on defense in 2021. He was a coach the Rams would’ve loved to keep and likely would’ve been a candidate to be promoted to defensive coordinator had Raheem Morris left.

8

Wes Phillips: Vikings offensive coordinator (2022-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ij7F_0eOEt7mo00
(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

2019-21: Rams TEs coach

2021: Rams passing game coordinator

After his dad, Wade, was a decorated defensive coordinator, Wes is beginning his career on the other side of the ball in his first season as an offensive coordinator. O’Connell brought Phillips along with him to Minnesota after he was the team’s passing game coordinator this past season, in addition to coaching the tight ends the last three years.

9

Dwayne Stukes: Broncos special teams coordinator (2022-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3myU5n_0eOEt7mo00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2021: Rams assistant special teams coach

Stukes came aboard last year when the Rams hired Joe DeCamillis as their special teams coordinator, following DeCamillis from Jacksonville to Los Angeles. Stukes has coached both special teams and defensive backs in the NFL, but in Denver, he’ll get his second chance to be a special teams coordinator after holding that role for one year with the Bucs in 2011.

10

Matt Daniels: Vikings special teams coordinator (2022-present)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HRDJw_0eOEt7mo00
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2018-19: Rams assistant special teams coach

Daniels was with the Rams for two years from 2018-19 but when John Fassel was hired by the Cowboys in 2020, Daniels went to Dallas with him. He spent the last two years as the Cowboys’ special teams assistant but O’Connell and the Vikings hired him as their special teams coordinator this offseason – his first opportunity in that role.

