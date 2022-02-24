ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Mother of Las Vegas boy, 4, found in freezer says accused killer held her captive for months

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The mother of a 4-year-old boy found deceased Tuesday in a freezer said she was locked in a room and separated from her children for months, according to her lawyer.

Brandon Toseland, 35, faces two counts of kidnapping and one charge of open murder in the death of Mason Dominguez.

Dominguez’s body was discovered inside Toseland’s northeast valley garage concealed in a trash bag in a freezer. Detectives believe Mason had been there for at least 10 weeks and that a large hole in the backyard may be a potential grave, the 8 News Now I-Team first reported Wednesday.

Neighbors told 8 News Now’s Joe Moeller that the hole seemed to appear overnight and that no work was seen during the day.

Family identifies Las Vegas boy, 4, found in freezer; man accused of killing him appears in court

Detectives said they also found sand and debris from the backyard inside a U-Haul truck parked in front of Toseland’s home. Investigators left the home on Wednesday night with several evidence bags after processing the residence for 24 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DGf9b_0eOEt1US00
A U-Haul truck sits outside Brandon Toseland’s northeast Las Vegas valley home. (David Charns/KLAS)

Dominguez’s mother met Toseland through her husband, who died in January 2021, her attorney, Stephen Stubbs, said.

“Brandon Toseland and the victim mother moved into his house in March 2021, and Mr. Toseland proceeded to slowly and methodically exercise more and more control over the family until they were trapped,” Stubbs said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36paZZ_0eOEt1US00
Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

Toseland’s girlfriend, the boy’s mother, told Metro police she had not seen Mason since Dec. 11, 2021, and feared he might be dead.

I-Team: Accused killer of Las Vegas boy, 4, was ordered to attend impulse control counseling

Court documents obtained by the 8 News Now I-Team on Wednesday said Toseland told his girlfriend that Mason was ill in early December. He said he found him unconscious and that she could not see the boy’s body.

Toseland reportedly told his girlfriend that he had taken Mason into a bedroom and locked him inside with him for several days. He then told his girlfriend that Mason was deceased, documents said.

I-Team: Detectives locate large hole in Las Vegas backyard where 4-year-old was found in freezer

“Mr. Toseland’s house was fortified with locks, window alarms, motion sensors, video cameras, gates, keyhole entrances to every room — needed a key to go in or out — and the windows were covered,” Stubbs said. “Mr. Toseland took over the victim mother’s social media, car keys, and phone, contacted her work via text message to quit her job in December 2021.”

Stubbs said Mason’s mother and her older child, a 7-year-old girl, were often locked in separate rooms. He said Mason’s mother was frequently handcuffed or locked in a room.

Starting in December, Mason’s mother hatched a plan to write notes to send through her daughter, Stubbs said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnnbC_0eOEt1US00
Mason Dominguez (KLAS)

“A pen and sticky notes were in the car, and the mother was only able to access them for a few moments at a time, when she was hand-cuffed alone in the car as Mr. Toseland dropped off or picked up the 7-year-old daughter from the gate across the street from the school,” Stubbs said. “Fearing death if she was caught, the mother was able to write notes, little by little, and hide them from Mr. Toseland. 8 or 9 sticky notes were written. Then, 2 days before the rescue, Mr. Toseland finally allowed the mother to sleep with her 7-year-old daughter and the mother coached the daughter on what to do.”

On Tuesday, the daughter delivered the notes to a teacher who contacted Clark County School District police.

“The family is very grateful to school officials and the law enforcement that rescued them,” Stubbs said. “Brandon Toseland is a monster. The mother and daughter victims are grateful that their captivity is over. They are traumatized by these horrifying events, and overwhelmed with grief for the loss of their 4-year-old son and brother.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qfr5P_0eOEt1US00
This Clark County Detention Center booking photo shows Brandon Lee Toseland, 35, of Las Vegas, following his arrest Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, on murder and kidnapping charges. (LVMPD/KLAS)

When Metro officers arrested Toseland on Tuesday, initially on suspicion of kidnapping, they noticed a handcuff attached to the car where Mason’s mother was sitting.

Police also found Mason’s mother’s cellphone in Brandon’s custody during his arrest.

Police noted Toseland made no attempt to call for help after Mason’s death.

Toseland is due in court at 7:30 a.m. Monday. He has refused a jail interview.

If you or someone you know is living with domestic violence, you can reach out for help by contacting SafeNest. You can call or text 24/7 to a confidential hotline phone number (702) 646-4981.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 19

Frederico Chilibreath
2d ago

Sad as this is (and it's very sad) you should talk to a cop with time on the job... the horrible things that people do to innocent kids is far beyond what you can imagine. Don't turn a blind eye to possible child abuse, get involved either by direct contact or calling the police.

Reply(3)
3
Kathy Eadie Norris
1d ago

she knew he killed that baby.. how do you not know where your 4 yr old is at but yet send your other child to school. they need to get her for neglect , child endangerment and knowing her child was dead and putting her other child in danger

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Clark County, NV
Clark County, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Domestic Violence#Freezer#U Haul#Metro#Court#The 8 News
8 News Now

Pills possibly laced with fentanyl found at middle school after Las Vegas teen dies

15-year-old Jerion Morgan was rushed to Dignity Health Wednesday where he died, but according to police it was difficult to know exactly how. On Thursday morning North Las Vegas Police Department were contacted by Clark County School District Police concerning four other students who were rushed to the hospital. They later found out all five students took pills that may have been laced with fentanyl. "For children being so young and being introduced to something as hard as Fentanyl or OxyContin is bizarre, I am at a point where I want to pull my son from school because I don't feel he is safe," said a mom who wished to remain anonymous.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

Police searching for local business robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are once again asking for help identifying a man who has been robbing a series of commercial businesses in the valley over the last two months. During each incident, the suspect entered the business, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded money, police say. The robberies […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy