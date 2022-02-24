ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Mitt Romney tears in Obama, Trump and Biden for their 'tepid' response to Russia's 'horrors' in Georgia and Crimea and says 'the 80's called and we didn't answer'

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama for their 'tepid' reponse to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said lit the way for Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine.

'Putin's impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided "reset," and the shortsightedness of "America First,"' the Utah Republican said in a statement. 'The "80s called" and we didn't answer.'

Romney warned that 'history shows that a tyrant's appetite for conquest is never satiated.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFDdy_0eOEr9lW00
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney criticized Presidents Joe Biden, Donald Trump and Barack Obama for their 'tepid' reponse to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said lit the way for Russia's overnight attack on Ukraine
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AJTm2_0eOEr9lW00
'Putin's impunity predictably follows our tepid response to his previous horrors in Georgia and Crimea, our naive efforts at a one-sided "reset," and the shortsightedness of "America First,"' Romney said referencing policies of the Obama and Trump administrations 

During the 2012 presidential campaign, when Romney was the Republican nominee, trying to rob Obama of a second term, he said that Russia was the U.S.'s 'No. 1 geopolitical foe,' a comment that was ridiculed at the time.

But now the governor-turned-senator's warning looks prescient.

In the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Georgia in 2008, the Obama administration attempted a 'reset' with the Cold War rival.

Less than two months into the Obama administation, then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton presented her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov with a red 'reset' button to drive the point home.

But in 2014, still under Obama's watch, Russia annexed Crimea - part of Ukraine.

Trump labeled his foreign policy 'America First' and spent his four years in office criticizing the NATO alliance, which was formed to counterbalance the former Soviet Union.

This week Trump has complimented Putin's strategy of declaring two portions of Ukraine 'independent' - potentially causing a rift in the Republican Party, as other members in the run-up to the attack on Ukraine urged Biden to take a heavier hand against Putin.

Romney, Trump's biggest GOP antagonist in the U.S. Senate, compared Putin's moves this week to those of Nazi Germany.

'Putin's Ukraine invasion is the first time in 80 years that a great power has moved to conquer a sovereign nation,' Romney said. 'It is without justification, without provocation and without honor.'

He added that the 'peril of again looking away from Putin's tyranny falls not just on the people of the nations he has violated, it falls on America as well.'

'America and our allies must answer the call to protect freedom by subjecting Putin and Russia to the harshest economic penalties, by expelling them from global institutions, and by committing ourselves to the expansion and modernization of our national defense,' Romney said.

