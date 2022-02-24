ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Locana Debuts Winter Release of Lemur, Providing Enhanced Mobile Access to Geospatial Information Systems

By GISuser
gisuser.com
 2 days ago

LATEST RELEASE FEATURES ADDITIONAL ESRI, SALESFORCE, AND IPHONE INTEGRATION, SECURITY AND SUPPORT. GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO (February 24, 2022) — Locana, an international leader in spatial technology previously known as Critigen, announced its winter 2021/2022 release of Lemur, enterprise-grade mobile software that provides mobile workers zero-training access to an organization’s existing geospatial...

gisuser.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

Logistics Platform Shipsy Secures $25M in Series B for International Growth

Smart logistics management platform Shipsy raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by A91 Partners and Z3 Partners with participation by existing investors Info Edge and Sequoia Capital India’s Surge. The new capital will be used to help Shipsy continue expanding its presence in the Middle...
INDUSTRY
TechSpot

The status of 5G edge computing as we see challenges remain

The big picture: With less than a week to go until the Mobile World Congress kicks off in Barcelona, a great deal of attention is being focused on the latest developments in 5G and related technologies. Now that 5G networks are becoming increasingly common around the world, the focus is shifting away from simply faster download speeds to the new capabilities that 5G networks were supposed to enable. Chief among these are edge computing applications.
COMPUTERS
HIT Consultant

Definitive Healthcare Acquires Analytical Wizards, Healthcare Analytics Platform

– This week, Definite Healthcare announced the acquisition of Analytical Wizards, an advanced analytics company revolutionizing analytics in healthcare by combining our AI/ML-powered technology, domain expertise, and high-touch relationship model. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed. – Founded in 2015, Analytical Wizards automates complex analytic models using tools...
BUSINESS
HackerNoon

Using a Self-serve Data Architecture to Share Data Across Development Teams

This article highlights synergy between the two widely adopted open-source projects, Alluxio and Presto, and demonstrates how together they deliver a self-serve data architecture across clouds. This article highlights the synergy between the two widely adopted open-source projects, Alluxio and Presto, and demonstrates how together they deliver a self-serve data...
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
CNET

How to get home internet without a phone line

I remember the days of dial-up internet service well, so I prefer to think it wasn't all that long ago that our home phone lines served the dual duty of connecting us to friends and family via the telephone and the rest of the world à la AOL. Really, it wasn't that long ago, a couple decades, but in the technology timeline, 20 or so years may as well be eons.
INTERNET
Forbes

Three Tech Industry Trends To Watch

Serial entrepreneur Fay Arjomandi is the founder and CEO of mimik, a pioneer in hybrid edge cloud technology and business solutions. We are entering a new era of technology, one that features so many converging trends that its influence rivals that of the Industrial Revolution. Just try to keep up with the buzzword bingo of the moment: AI, blockchain, metaverse, distributed computing, DeFi, NFT and Web3, among many others. It is clear that our world is becoming more connected, transformative and decentralized than ever.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enterprise Software#Information Systems#Software Company#Enhanced Mobile Access To#Iphone#Salesforce Field Service#Salesforce Sfs Mobile#U S Utilities Sales#Sap#Gis#Security
TechRadar

Migrating your data to Google Workspace is about to get a whole lot easier

Getting your data moved over to Google Workspace should soon be a much smoother process thanks to a new release from the company. Google says the Workspace Migrate tool offers an easier way for admins to assess and plan migration projects, and "confidently migrate their users and large amounts of critical content directly into Google Workspace."
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya have the most advanced ecosystem for tech developers in Africa, according to Google

The report categorized 16 African countries into five trajectories: Maintaining, Advancing, Cultivating, Emerging, and Nascent. The report categorises Tunisia, Algeria, Ivory Coast, and Senegal as countries with emerging tech ecosystems for developers. Morocco, Rwanda, and Ghana were categorised as cultivating ecosystems for tech developers. Google, in its latest “Africa Developer...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Press

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego is the second California-based practice to join the platform.

Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego Joins OneOncology. SAN DIEGO and NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Oncology Associates of San Diego (MOASD) and OneOncology, the national platform for independent community oncology practices, today announced the two organizations have finalized agreements to become partners. MOASD is the second practice in Southern California to join the OneOncology platform. Leveraging expertise, capital and technology, OneOncology and MOASD plan an aggressive growth strategy adding physicians, expanding access to cancer care services and strengthening relationships with hospital partners.
HEALTH SERVICES
Forbes

Importance Of An Ecosystem To Deliver IT Solutions That Enable Today's Digital World

Steven Carlini, Vice President of Innovation and Data Center, Energy Management Business Unit, Schneider Electric. Every day, new conveniences seem to rise out of nowhere that greatly simplify the way we work, learn and live. Remember the days when we had to fill out personal checks and put them in the mail to pay bills, when we had to go to a car dealership to purchase a car or when we traveled to the office to have access to our work programs? All of these digital technologies are enabled by IT solutions. Today, we can pay bills, buy a car and work from anywhere using a phone, tablet or a PC. These are the front-end interface devices powered by a massive network of IT solutions that do all of the work in the background.
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Brex Debuts Mobile Cash Flow Management Tools

Brex has debuted a set of new features for mobile cash flow management for startup founders, according to a Tuesday (Feb. 15) press release. Per the release, startup founders have to contend with different cash needs for their businesses, often managing everything without a finance team. As such, they need different products, which Brex purports to provide.
CELL PHONES
beckershospitalreview.com

Innovation

From the future of remote patient monitoring to how the U.S. can improve its health data reporting systems, here are seven quotes about the role of innovation in healthcare hospital executives have shared with Becker's Hospital Review in 2022:. Thomas Graham, MD. Chief Innovation and Transformation Officer at Kettering (Ohio)...
HEALTH
TechCrunch

With mission to modernize data streaming, Redpanda snares $50M Series B

“Redpanda has nothing to do with streaming, but when we sent out surveys, people loved the name and it just kind of took over,” Gallego told me. Redpanda has developed an open source streaming tool, designed to take a modern approach to data streaming technology while remaining backward compatible with Apache Kafka, the open source data streaming tool the company is hoping to replace.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Ecobank Says Africa’s Payment, FinTech Future is Bright

In Africa’s ever-changing payments ecosystem, innovation is the norm. In just two decades, major transformations have taken place across the continent — and virtually every few years, a new shift takes place. From the rise of telco-led mobile money, notably with PESA in Kenya in 2007, to the growth of automation across the industry, Osahon Akpata, head of consumer payments at Ecobank, has seen many payment advancements first-hand.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy