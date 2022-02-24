ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Gripes About Insider Trading Probe Into Him and His Brother

By Noah Kirsch
 5 days ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission is examining whether Elon Musk and his brother, Kimbal, committed insider trading violations, according to unnamed sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. The report alleged that in November Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of Tesla stock worth $108 million—about 14 percent of his...

Daily Mail

Elon's brother Kimbal Musk 'faces SEC probe for insider trading' after selling nearly 90,000 shares of Tesla stock worth $108m one day before CEO had pledged to sell based on Twitter poll

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk 'violated insider trading rules', the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The investigation began last year after Kimbal, a Tesla board...
The Independent

'Utterly absurd tiny axe': Elon Musk blasts report SEC looking into him for insider trading

Elon Musk has slammed reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating him and his brother Kimbal Musk over alleged insider trading allegations.The Tesla and SpaceX CEO described the suggestion an investigation was being carried out over his Twitter poll and subsequent stock sale as "absurd".According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the SEC is looking into whether Kimbal Musk was aware ahead of time that his brother was planning a Twitter poll that asked his followers whether he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla stock.He wrote on 6 November 2021: "Much is made lately...
hypebeast.com

Elon Musk Is Under Investigation for Alleged Insider Trading

The SEC is officially investigating Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal for alleged insider trading. According to the Wall Street Journal, the investigation hinges on the accusation that Musk and his brother have violated insider trading regulations on recent. share sales. Officials are have indicated that they are concerned Elon...
Elon Musk
Kimbal Musk
hotnewhiphop.com

Elon Musk Seemingly Vows To Defend Earth If Russia Sends The ISS Hurling Toward The Planet

Planet Earth is an undeniably scary place to be right now, with tensions rising all over as the long-running COVID-19 pandemic continues to surge on, and a war breaks out between Russia and Ukraine. We can all rest a little better at night, though, knowing that SpaceX head Elon Musk will save the world from the threat of danger, should it come to that.
NBC New York

SEC Reportedly Probes Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Brother Over Recent Stock Sales

The SEC is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales by Tesla CEO Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal Musk violated insider trading rules, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Observer

How Elon Musk's Brother, Kimbal, Became the Target of SEC's Tesla Probe

The world's richest man Elon Musk's younger brother, Kimbal Musk, may not be a household name. Yet he is a deeply-embedded figure in many of Elon Musk's ventures. Kimbal, 49, whose day job is a restauranteur, is a board member of Tesla and SpaceX. He also serves as the treasurer for Elon Musk's charity, the Musk Foundation.
Elon Musk's Teen Nemesis Now Tracking Russian Oligarch's Jets

After facing off against Elon Musk, 19-year-old Jack Sweeney has turned his attention to a new quarry: Russia's billionaires. Sweeney, who shot to internet fame last month after turning down a $5,000 offer from Musk to stop tracking his private jet via Twitter bot, has begun documenting the comings and goings of powerful Russian oligarchs, whose movements have attracted intense scrutiny in the wake of the Ukraine invasion. @RUOligarchJets, launched over the weekend, was tracking 39 private planes and helicopters belonging to 19 tycoons as of Monday. By that afternoon, the account had amassed nearly 60,000 followers. "It's just been crazy," Sweeney, a University of Central Florida freshman, said. He readily admitted to outlets like NBC News that he had little understanding of elite Russian power structures, but as several oligarchs moved to scoot their superyachts to friendlier waters earlier on Monday, experts said that unearthing their travel movements could prove invaluable. "They should be exposed," one professor of international affairs told NBC, "and they should be paying whatever price a country can extract from them."
BUSINESS
'We Do Incredibly Well': WeWork CEO Plans to Keep Business in Russia

The CEO of WeWork said the company plans to continue doing business in Russia, at least for the time being, noting that its four locations in the country are doing "incredibly well." Expressing "thoughts and prayers" for both his Russian and Ukrainian employees, CEO Sandeep Mathrani said that the Russian locations have an occupancy rate of more than 90 percent, though the $10 million in revenue WeWork generates from them comprises just a small percentage of its overall business. "We hope for a resolution of the conflict, and hopefully we can continue to do business in Moscow," Mathrani said in an interview with Bloomberg. In a statement, a WeWork spokesperson said that the company is monitoring the situation and is "prepared to take action as necessary."
BUSINESS
