ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Bird nesting boxes and bat houses now available at the Cayuga County Conservation District

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbUeT_0eOEp0kZ00

Although it is still winter here in Central New York, spring will soon be here and birds will be returning to the area and starting to build nests. Help promote backyard conservation and increase the population of the bluebird, the New York State bird. Nesting boxes for bluebirds, wood ducks and bat houses are now available for purchase at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District at our office located on County House Road in Sennett. We are available Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Call 315-252-4171 ext. 4 for more information, or visit our website at: www.cayugswcd.org These are also available through our on-line tree sale or fish sale stores on our website, but you can pick them up anytime during our normal business hours if you call us!

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 1

Related
FingerLakes1.com

INSIDE THE FLX: Tracy Murphy of Historic Palmyra discusses rebuilding the Coverlet Museum after the fire, Palmyra in its heyday and how you can help (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Tracy Murphy from Historic Palmyra. In November, a fire damaged the Alling Coverlet Museum, the flagship facility of Historic Palmyra, which houses one of the largest collections of antique, hand-woven coverlets in existence. We talked about the extent of the damage, the effort to rebuild, a Facebook page where you can help, and plans to reopen in the spring.
PALMYRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cayuga County, NY
Lifestyle
City
Cayuga, NY
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy