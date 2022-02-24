Bird nesting boxes and bat houses now available at the Cayuga County Conservation District

Although it is still winter here in Central New York, spring will soon be here and birds will be returning to the area and starting to build nests. Help promote backyard conservation and increase the population of the bluebird, the New York State bird. Nesting boxes for bluebirds, wood ducks and bat houses are now available for purchase at the Cayuga County Soil and Water Conservation District at our office located on County House Road in Sennett. We are available Monday – Friday from 7:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Call 315-252-4171 ext. 4 for more information, or visit our website at: www.cayugswcd.org These are also available through our on-line tree sale or fish sale stores on our website, but you can pick them up anytime during our normal business hours if you call us!

