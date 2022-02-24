ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, ND

NDFU Applauds Efforts to Strengthen the Nation’s Supply Chains

By Warren Abrahamson
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAMESTOWN, N.D. (NDFU) – North Dakota Farmers Union praised the Biden Administration’s efforts to assess and address vulnerabilities in America’s supply chains, as seven federal agencies today released reports identifying key weaknesses in critical chains and multi-year strategies to address those...

