Harrisburg, PA

CBS 21 Tom Russell Says Wintry Mix Starting Thursday Night

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, Pa. — After hitting 66 degrees for our high yesterday, some much colder air has returned and another area of low pressure is advancing in from the west bringing the chance of a few snow showers during the day. The bulk of the precipitation will be arriving...

whp580.iheart.com

KCCI.com

Latest timing for wintry mix moving into Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Temperatures will rebound quickly today with gusty SW winds of 25 to 35 mph by midday. A cold front will switch the winds to NW by the late afternoon and evening hours with even gustier winds. Peak gusts 35 to 50 mph north. The cold frontal passage may bring brief snow showers, or snow squalls during the more intense showers. The combination of intense snowfall rates, low visibilities, and sharply falling temperatures may produce brief but hazardous road conditions.
IOWA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Forecasted Wintry Mix And Rain Lead To First Alert Days Thursday And Friday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm system will be impacting the region Thursday into Friday. All of our precipitation will NOT be winter-like though. Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather Days. (Photo: KDKA Weather) The first flakes could occur Thursday morning along the southern Pennsylvania border, but the more impactful precipitation will not begin until the evening. (Photo: KDKA Weather) A brief mix of freezing rain and sleet will impact Pittsburgh at that time before changing to all rain. Pittsburgh will likely spend most of this event in rain after we change from that mix. Some of the rain will be heavy. (Photo: KDKA Weather) North...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Harrisburg, PA
iheart.com

Iowa Friday Morning Snow Totals

(Undated) -- Some of the highest snow totals in Iowa from the Friday night snowstorm:. Up to 5.2 inches in the Des Moines metro. 4 inches in Ames metro and surrounding Central Iowa areas,. 4.5 inches in the South Central Iowa area, especially Indianola to Knoxville. Then into Eastern Iowa,...
IOWA STATE
KTAL

Storms to a wintry mix in 3 days!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It has been a good Sunday across the area with temperatures soaring all the way into the 60s. Clouds have been increasing, as well. We’ve had a south wind at 10-15 mph. A warm front raced northward through the ArkLaTex bringing warmth and moisture. It appears that we will have intermittent rain and maybe even a few rumbles as we go overnight into your Monday, but no severe weather. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and your highs on Monday are going to soar into the mid to upper 70s. Basically, tonight, we will see a disturbance moving from our Southwest all the way across North Texas and that will prompt showers and thunderstorms on Monday especially later in the day and into the nighttime hours.
SHREVEPORT, LA
WISH-TV

Tracking wintry weather into Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are monitoring our next weather system which could bring both snow and ice accumulation. This system will be split into two waves. Winter Weather Advisories are in place across a good portion of Indiana. These will be in effect from 1 PM EST Thursday until 4 AM EST Friday morning for central Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
PIX11

Messy night with wintry mix for NY, NJ

After another spring tease on Wednesday, winter came back in a hurry on Thursday. All eyes are now on a complex storm system that will bring a messy mix for the city. Winter weather advisories have been posted for the city and points west and north as the wintry mix and some freezing rain could […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Rainy Tuesday, then wintry mix chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week statewide, a roller coaster of a forecast is set to kick off starting Monday night. We are tracking literally everything from warm air and rain to cold and wintry mix chances. A Flood Watch will be in effect from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KMBC.com

Wintry mix, snow could make for a rough commute Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow will move into the Kansas City metro before dawn, which could make for a rough commute. Snow will continue through midday before clearing out Thursday evening. Temperatures will be in the 20s. Look for mostly sunny skies and highs near 35 degrees Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Mix and Snow for Wednesday Night/Thursday Morning

After a further look at this event, the timing is looking to be late Wednesday night into early Thursday. The worst of impacts are still expected to occur south (severe weather) and east (higher snowfall totals) of us. However, we could still see mix conditions earlier in the day Wednesday and outright snow late Wednesday into early Thursday. We will have plenty of moisture to get more snow than what we have been seeing the past couple nights. However, snowfall totals will depend on how quick the transition from mix to snow occurs. This will also affect impacts, which are looking to be slick roads from possible freezing rain and blowing snow if wind speeds pick up.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Residents wake up to wintry mix in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville residents woke up to freezing temperatures and even a wintry mix Thursday morning. The wintry mix will transition to snow later in the day, with 2 to 3 inches possible. Forecasters say the snow will not last long as the temperatures will warm back up...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KFOR

Heading out the door Thursday morning a light wintry mix in OKC Metro with some slick spots and falling temps!

Good morning a storm system is causing all kinds of precipitation across Oklahoma. Heavy rain and storms pushing east across eastern OK and heavy snow across northwestern and northern OK. In The OKC Metro a dry slot is pushing in from the southwest shutting off the heavy precipitation. However, very light wintry precipitation as temps fall below freezing will cause slick spots especially on elevated surfaces. Please slow down and be safe this morning. The precipitation will end by this afternoon with clearing skies late in the day. Temps will stay below freezing with gusty north winds upper 20s to near 30. That wind will make it feel much colder!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WOLF

Wintry mix to be replaced with sunshine in the afternoon

A messy winter storm continues to move through with a wintry mix of sleet, rain and freezing rain. Untreated surfaces and sidewalks will be very slick this morning, use caution just walking to your vehicle!. For the most part, major highways are just wet but many back and secondary roads...
ENVIRONMENT
WLUC

Wintry mix to impact the morning drive Wednesday

Scattered light snow showers over Upper Michigan this evening transition to a wintry mix Wednesday morning as a Central Plains-based warm frontal system approaches the region. Snow showers mixed in with freezing drizzle/rain can create slushy, icy road conditions during the morning commute. Drivers can encounter occasionally poor visibilities as gusty winds from the south can create blowing snow conditions. Temperatures warm overnight as we approach a brief winter thaw in the U.P.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Cold Temperatures Settle in; Wintry Mix Expected Friday

After temperatures reached the high-60s and low-70s Wednesday, hitting or breaking records, a wintry mix is expected to move in Friday. The NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team has issued a First Alert for the anticipated snow and sleet. The morning drive looks quite slippery and messy. Winter storm watches...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Big warmup precedes flooding rain, wintry mix Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — We'll kick off a warming trend today with highs back in the mid-40s under a mainly sunny sky. Southern Indiana will see temps climb into the low 50s. Temperatures will actually rise overnight as a warm front lifts through. We'll warm from the low-to-mid 40s by daybreak Wednesday. Unseasonably warm air will be pumped in throughout the day with a strong southerly wind gusting to 45 mph at times. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s late in the day.
INDIANA STATE
WTVW

Rain/Storms on the Way, then a Wintry Mix Later in the Week

Flash Flood WATCH Midnight thru Tuesday Evening​​. OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible), Increasing Late. Breezy & Warm with Lows 56-59. Sunrise 6:31. TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Flash Flooding/Severe Storm Possible – Highest Chance South of I-64), Ending Late. Windy & Warm with...
ENVIRONMENT

