CBS 21 Tom Russell Says Wintry Mix Starting Thursday Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) It has been a good Sunday across the area with temperatures soaring all the way into the 60s. Clouds have been increasing, as well. We’ve had a south wind at 10-15 mph. A warm front raced northward through the ArkLaTex bringing warmth and moisture. It appears that we will have intermittent rain and maybe even a few rumbles as we go overnight into your Monday, but no severe weather. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and your highs on Monday are going to soar into the mid to upper 70s. Basically, tonight, we will see a disturbance moving from our Southwest all the way across North Texas and that will prompt showers and thunderstorms on Monday especially later in the day and into the nighttime hours.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO