ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Jeannine Johnson

Storm Lake Times
 2 days ago

Jeannine Marie Mandernach Johnson, 74, of Storm Lake died on Feb. 23, 2022 in...

www.stormlake.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Storm Lake, IA
Obituaries
City
Storm Lake, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Park Cemetery#Grace Lutheran Church

Comments / 0

Community Policy