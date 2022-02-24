ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Cullman County DA: Maresh sentenced to 99 years in prison for 2018 murder

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A man involved in the 2018 murder of Daniel Ray Osborn II has been sentenced to 99 years in prison, according to the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office.

Andrew Jacob Maresh was sentenced to the almost century-long sentence on Tuesday, February 22 in the court of Circuit Judge Martha Williams. He was found guilty of murder after a three-day trial last October.

“As promised after his conviction in October, our office requested that Maresh be sentenced to life in prison,” said Cullman County District Attorney Andy Blaylock. “From start to finish, our office has not and will not relent in seeking justice for the Osborn family.”

“I was present at the scene when investigators removed Osborn’s body from the backyard grave, and it was an honor to represent the State and Osborn’s family at the sentencing hearing,” Blaylock continued. “Now that Maresh has been sentenced to 99 years in prison, our office will continue forward with the prosecution of Maresh’s two accomplices.”

As previously reported , officials say Osborn was shot in the back of the head and killed in 2018 in his grandmother’s home in the Fairview community. Both Maresh, along with Tyler Hudson and Maresh’s grandmother, Susan Smith, were charged in connection to the attack. Maresh and Hudson face murder charges while Smith was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution according to court records.

Authorities say after Osborn’s murder, all three defendants left the home and buried Osborn’s body, and a missing persons report was filed with Hartselle Police. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office found the body seven weeks later .

Blaylock’s office said Maresh isn’t eligible for good-time incentive credit to the nature of his conviction and the length of his sentence. The cases against Hudson and Smith will be scheduled for trial at a later date.

