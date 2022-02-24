ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The SEC is investigating whether Tesla stock trades made by Elon Musk and his brother violated insider-trading rules, WSJ report says

By Matthew Fox
 2 days ago
Kimbal Musk (left) brother of Elon Musk (right). Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Hannibal Hanschke Pool/Getty
  • The SEC is investigating whether Tesla stock trades made by Elon Musk and his brother violated insider trading rules, according to The Wall Street Journal.
  • Kimbal Musk sold $108 million shares of Tesla stock one day before Elon polled his Twitter followers if he should sell 10% of his his stake.
  • Tesla stock immediately fell 12% after the Twitter poll, and Elon went on to sell $16 billion worth of shares.

