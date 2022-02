A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 27 DAYS AGO