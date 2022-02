It was his bank's limited counter service and indifference to his struggles with ATMs and apps that forced a Spanish pensioner to act, highlighting the panic the digital revolution is causing many older people. For Carlos San Juan, from the eastern port city of Valencia, the tipping point was an incident with an ATM in which the bank staff "flatly refused to come out and help" and would not let him in because he did not have an appointment. A retired urologist from Valencia, he went home and wrote a manifesto called "I'm elderly, not an idiot," which was initially signed in December by around 100 friends and acquaintances. It struck a chord, quickly finding its way onto the Change.org online platform, where it picked up nearly 650,000 signatures of support and was put before the authorities.

