Squatting Girl: How Squatting Improves Health

Daily life can demand so much from your body. A trip to the pharmacy, waiting in line at the store, or the gymnastics-level stretch you do to reach behind your toilet when you clean it, can all require a lot from your muscles. Sure, there's a lot of talk about supporting your muscles for sports like running, soccer, or weight lifting. Stretching, strengthening, and endurance are all critical for performance, yes, but they're also essential for the random things life asks of you. So if you're looking for a quick strengthening Pilates workout that supports your daily life, this most recent episode of Good Moves with Chloe De Winter, founder of the Pilates practice Go with Chlo, is just that.

WORKOUTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO