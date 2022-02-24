ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

BREAKING NEWS: Former West Plains Teacher Arrested For Sexual Contact with Student

By Nate Hudson
ozarkradionews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn January 31, 2022, a female student reported to the West Plains Police Department that she had been sexually assaulted by an employee of the West Plains R-7 School...

www.ozarkradionews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

White House responds to Russia's decision to put deterrence forces on high alert

Washington (CNN) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to put Russia's deterrence forces, which includes nuclear arms, on high alert are part of a wider pattern of unprovoked escalation and "manufactured threats" from the Kremlin. "This is really a pattern...
POTUS
Fox News

Ukraine battles Russian forces: LIVE UPDATES

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday called for Russia to lose its voting power as a member of the U.N. Security Council during the fourth day of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian forces advanced on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, after troops stormed in from the...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Plains, MO
Howell County, MO
Crime & Safety
County
Howell County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
West Plains, MO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Child Molestation#School District#Police#Sexual Contact
CBS News

The long history of Russia's efforts to subjugate Ukraine

Since its independence in 1991, Ukraine has made many hard-earned gains, and tried to lose at least one little thing. Correspondent Mo Rocca asked, "When I was growing up, we called it 'The Ukraine.' Why did that change?" Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Anne Applebaum, who has written extensively about Russia and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy