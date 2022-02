DENVER (CBS4)– After nearly two and a half years off the air, Altitude and Comcast are working to come to an agreement to return games of Kroenke-owned teams to the airwaves. The companies began settlement talks to broadcast Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images) Their meeting is set to take 12 hours and there could be another meeting on Thursday. A federal judge had ordered both sides to set details for a settlement conference late last year. (credit: CBS) There is still no timetable for games to be back on television even if the two sides reach an agreement.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO