The Michigan football team released its first updated roster of the spring over the weekend, reflecting the changes that have occurred since the end of the 2021 season in time for the first week of spring practices. Among the notable components is the confirmation of 17 athletes listed as graduate students. Plans can obviously change, but their involvement in spring practices suggests they are at least initially planning to spend at least one more season at Michigan over easily transferring elsewhere or taking the next step in their careers, in or outside of football.

2 HOURS AGO