Chicago Weather Alert: Steady Snow For Thursday Evening

CHICAGO (CBS) — There will be steady snow beginning between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Thursday, and the snowfall tapers off by daybreak Friday.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, it’ll likely be two to four inches with isolated five inch totals. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until Friday 6:00 a.m.

Steady snow increases late Thursday afternoon. Visibility may drop with any heavy snow bursts that take shape. Areas south of I-80 could see more of a mix of snow & freezing drizzle.

System departs daybreak tomorrow, leaving flurries during the day. Northwest Indiana could hold some lake effect snow showers tomorrow, but it’ll be clearing for the weekend.

TONIGHT: Snow is likely. Steady temps in the mid 20s.

FRIDAY: Leftover flurries. High 30.

SATURDAY : Sunny. High 36.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 39.