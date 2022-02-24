ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

The Morning Blend Picture of The Month

 1 day ago

Here is our latest picture of the month winner! Every month we choose one photo from...

Telegraph

This Week In Pictures

ALTON — Each week award-winning photographer John Badman of The Telegraph captures images of the Riverbend. Here is a sampling of his photographs from this week. They also appear in the weekend issue of The Telegraph.
ALTON, IL
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
#Art#Whitefish Bay
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

Jennifer Garner’s Wood-Paneled Fridge Makes Her Kitchen Look Seamless

Jennifer Garner recently shared an Instagram post of her pliéing through her kitchen, greenhouse, and garden for TikTok’s Ballet Terminology Challenge. And while her dance skills are impressive, what really catches attention — at least, for interior design fans — is her wood-paneled fridge that seamlessly blends with her cabinets.
HOME & GARDEN
HOLAUSA

Jennifer Lopez proudly celebrates twins Max and Emme’s 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez has a lot on her plate, professionally, but none of that is more important than her role as a mom. On Tuesday, February 22, the mother of two took to Instagram to wish a happy 14th birthday to her twins: Max and Emme. She posted a video compilation of her and her kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, that was edited together by a fan page.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Priyanka Chopra gives first look inside baby's nursery – fans react

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby together in January – but the couple have barely shared details of their newborn, until now. On Wednesday, as the Hollywood star shared several photos taken during the past month, she shared a tiny glimpse inside her baby's bedroom.
WORLD
SheKnows

Young & Restless Sends an Upsetting Message to ‘Ashtoria’ Fans

We knew all along that The Young and the Restless’ Ashland was no saint. You don’t get a nickname like the Locke Ness Monster by playing fair and square. But we — along with a legion of “Ashtoria” fans — bought hook, line and sinker his love for Victoria. So the bombshell that was dropped in the February 23 episode gave us pause.
TV SERIES
1470 WFNT

These 11 Indoor Water Parks Are Just a Hop, Skip, and a Splash Away

A cure for cabin fever can be just a few minutes or maybe a couple of hours away. We found 11 indoor water parks where the kids (and the big kids) can splash and play all day. Indoor water parks are just as much fun for adults as they are for kids with their giant water buckets, slides, and lazy rivers. When our kids were younger, we had a blast spending countless hours at Splash Village and Great Wolf Lodge playing in the water.
FLINT, MI
Boston Globe

Jewel-tone colors and bold wallpaper add wow factor to living room

Caroline Balz and Allison Goldberg’s clients wanted the living room in their Weston Colonial to wow. Plus, their lifestyle allowed for it. “They have one child, so they didn’t need to be as practical as families with two dogs and four kids,” Goldberg says. The design duo, whose firm name, Psychological Interiors, is a nod to their training as psychotherapists, kicked off the design with the wallpaper. “We ask our clients to react to photos,” Balz says. “The homeowner said ‘Ohhh!’ when she saw [a room with] this paper.”
WESTON, MA
Apartment Therapy

Chrissy Teigen’s Staircase Gallery Wall Is Everything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Author, model, television personality, and all-round Instagram queen Chrissy Teigen is an absolute delight when it comes to social media, often sharing humorous and heart-warming content with fans. This week, the “Cravings” author showed off her Beverly Hills home once more, posing against her staircase in an eye-catching sequin dress. Behind Teigen is a magnificent gallery wall.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner’s new 1970s-inspired living room is beautiful

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly sold their luxurious Los Angeles mansion for $15.2 million (£11.2 million) last year, after originally putting it on the market for $16.75 million (£12.3 million). Their former coastal home, which sits in the quiet, residential Florida neighbourhood Encino, boasted nine bedrooms and...
LOS ANGELES, CA

