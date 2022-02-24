ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

How To Love A Difficult Person Without Leaving Them

tmj4.com
 1 day ago

The pandemic has stressed and tested many of our most intimate relationships. One case in point...

www.tmj4.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tracey Folly

My friend's sister was horrified to learn she'd lied about having a fiancé

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My friend told me stories about her fiancé, but he never even existed. Several years ago, I met a young woman at work. As we worked, she regaled me with stories about her fiancé, who often brought her flowers and took her to fancy dinners. She said he was a frequent guest at her home. Her parents and her sister loved him.
purewow.com

28 Things Your Partner Should Never Say to You (Like Never, Ever)

You’re already clued up on the things you should say to your one and only every day, plus the magic words that can diffuse pretty much any argument. But what about the things your partner should never say to you? Read through our list of blunders and aggressions below and you’ll never need to waste time scrolling through AITA relationship threads on Reddit again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#How To Love
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Telegraph

My wife refuses to accept that we are getting a divorce – I'm running out of polite explanations

Our marriage broke down in an amicably weary way a couple of years ago but my wife seems happy to just drift on, leading largely separate lives in the same house. Our children are pretty much grown and flown – one has moved out properly and the other is at university most of the time – and don’t seem greatly concerned that their parents rarely exchange a word when the family is all together. They have their own friends and their own preoccupations and I think we can allow ourselves a little bit of pride that we got them to the brink of adulthood without too much in the way of trauma and conflict.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
iheart.com

How to Deal With Someone Who Is "Brokefishing"

If they’re in the position to do so, a good friend wouldn’t mind covering drinks or paying for lunch. But there is a fine line between helping a friend out during tough times and just straight up being taken advantage of. This is known as “brokefishing.”. “Refinery29”...
RELATIONSHIPS
StyleCaster

What Your Moon Sign Says About You—And Your Emotions

While it’s easy to skim through your daily horoscope on Snapchat (or Twitter, or IG) and go about your day, studying the other planets included in your birth chart can help you gain access to a wealth of knowledge about the more subtle aspects of your inner self. Today’s topic? Moon signs. Let’s take a deep dive into moon signs and how they impact your personality and your emotions—you’re guaranteed to learn something new about yourself along the way! In spiritual traditions around the world, the moon holds deep significance and has been revered as a deity and a sacred astral...
ASTRONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

Dear Penny: I Can’t Afford a Divorce Lawyer. Am I Stuck With My Wife Forever?

I will have been married for 30 years in July 2022. My wife and I haven't been intimate in over 10 years. We're both 58 years of age. I haven't been in love with her for almost half our marriage. I've told her for the last 10 to 12 years that I want a divorce. But I can’t get a divorce attorney at this time because I've been trying to pay off hospital bills and other loans.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy