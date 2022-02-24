ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

This Foundation Is A Must-Have!

 1 day ago

No more guessing what foundation looks good on you in winter. Introducing Culler Beauty. The self adjusting...

98.1 The Hawk

Keep Your Pup Cozy With These Cold Weather Must-Haves

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases. Your pup may have a fur coat all year round, but when that real winter weather hits, they need to be bundled up too. Check out our list of jackets and accessories to keep the four-legged members of your family warm and comfy come rain or snow!
PETS
Allure

Our Editors Agree: Byredo's New Astronomical Mascara Is a Breeze to Apply

I am a mascara monogamist. First, it was Essence Princess Lash, which I used for most of my teens and early 20s. Then it was Kevyn Aucoin's The Volume, reserved for special occasions, and Lancôme Monsieur Big, because it reminds me of my mother. No shade to anyone who likes to play the field when it comes to their eyelashes, but I prefer a long-term sitch. So when I agree to test out a new mascara that thrusts me out of my old ways, you know I must be curious.
MAKEUP
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
marthastewart.com

How to Fold or Arrange a Throw Blanket on Your Couch

Whether decorative or functional, a throw blanket, when placed properly on a couch, can transform a room. "These pieces don't only provide warmth and coziness—they add pops of color and extra dimension," says Joshua Smith, interior designer and founder of Joshua Smith, Inc. If you want to bring new energy into your living room, keep reading: Learn how to expertly fold and style throw blankets on your sofa with some advice from the experts.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Store Is Filled with Thousands of Furniture Deals — Up to 59% Off

With all the time being spent at home, you just might be tired seeing the same furniture pieces every day. Anyone who's ready for a home refresh: listen up! Amazon has a secret outlet store chock-full of everything you'd need for your home, including handy kitchen appliances, storage must-haves, and of course, stylish furniture for up to 59 percent off, so they're too good to pass up.
HOME & GARDEN
HGTV

Great Color Ideas for Painting Kitchen Cabinets

Bored with your current kitchen and wondering how to spruce it up? Forget a major overhaul. Consider some color ideas for painting kitchen cabinets and see if that does the trick. See gorgeous designer kitchens where color is highlighted through the cabinetry. Consider a Dramatic Cabinet Paint Change Carefully. A...
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

A black-clad tiny home rises above the ground on a metal frame

Topol-27 is a prefabricated, modular home clad with a black exterior to provide a cozy retreat from the wild outdoors. Joining the tiny house movement, Moscow-based Bio Architects has finished work on Topol-27, a prefabricated, modular tiny home designed to “be picked up from the warehouse by the client, installed the same day, and be ready to live.” Comprised of five functional areas, Topol-27 is named after the square meterage it covers. With the aim of maximizing the available living space, Bio Architects fills Topol-27 out with a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and dressing room.
HOME & GARDEN
veranda.com

7 Elegant Bathroom Ideas You’ll Want to Try in 2022

So many different elements can contribute to a beautiful bathroom, from tile options and cabinetry picks to the color choice for your walls (and even the towels). But there’s something about the added drama of one special, over-the-top detail—like statement lighting or a decadently deep tub—that makes this traditionally utilitarian space feel truly indulgent. And what better time than now, as we head into a new calendar year, to resolve to make a big-impact update?
INTERIOR DESIGN
thespruce.com

What Color Curtains Go With Gray Walls?

Gray walls look beautiful all throughout the home in rooms both large and small. We see them shine in both modern and traditional homes alike, and the color can be made to appear soothing, sleek, or somewhere in between—it all comes down to styling. "Gray walls are a great neutral base," designer Sydney Markus says. "There are so many grays in the market, with some of them reading very cool blue, while others are very warm. Gray Owl by Benjamin Moore or Chelsea Gray by Benjamin Moore are two of my favorite gray paint colors. Gray Owl is a very classic very light warm gray, while Chelsea Gray is a moody medium dark gray."
INTERIOR DESIGN
Mic

What you need to make your home look more expensive for under $35, according to designers

If you’re got your eye on an interior redesign with the aim of making your home look a little more luxurious, you may be under the impression that it’s necessary to shell out the big bucks. But after canvassing a handful of top designers, they say it’s simply not so — check out these expert-recommended ways to make your home look more expensive for under $35. Not only are they genius, but they come straight from the pros.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

How to Clean a Coffee Maker So Your Brew Always Tastes Fresh

Though you can always rely on your coffee maker to brew up some morning magic that'll jumpstart your day, you can't rely on that coffee maker to keep itself clean. Just as you have to manually clean your electric kettle and clean your dishwasher, coffee makers are another kitchen appliance that require regular washings to avoid the accumulation of bacteria and buildup. Coffee grounds leave residue in the brew basket, and when you don't descale your coffee maker, you end up with bitter-tasting brew—and worse still, you could end up developing yeast and mold in the reservoir.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

5 Design Professionals on What Makes a Timeless Kitchen

Renovating a kitchen is tricky for the obvious reasons. It’s expensive, most notably. Also, there are a lot of moving parts — like cabinets, countertops, backsplashes, and lighting — and each component seems to come with endless options to choose from. The hardest part, though, might just be the foresight it requires. After all, no one sets out to renovate a kitchen only for it to look like a time capsule in a few years.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This Under-the-Radar Site Is Having a Rare Sale on Their Super-Stylish Sofas, Beds, and Dining Tables

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We love discovering great furniture finds — and we love them even more when they come with a great deal! Edloe Finch, the sister brand to editor-fave Albany Park, is a Black-owned company that sells not just super-chic sofas, but also furniture for nearly every room in the home. You’ll find chairs, bed frames, coffee tables, and more to refresh any space with sophisticated flair. Even better, Edloe Finch is having a Presidents Day Sale with discounts on select furniture for your bedroom, dining room, and living room.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food52

6 Kitchen Cabinet DIYs—For Beginners, Experts & Everyone Else

Unless you live life on the edge and go for all open shelving, you’re probably working with some cabinets in your kitchen. They’re sometimes sleek and gorgeous, sometimes clunky and oddly placed, but they’re altogether an incredibly functional part of a home—which is probably why they’ve been around for so long.
HOME & GARDEN

