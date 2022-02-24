ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contemporary Arts Memphis accepting summer fellowship applications

By Alicia Davidson
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NcmHY_0eOEMpv000

Contemporary Arts Memphis (CAM) is accepting applications for their inaugural Summer Fellowship Program, founded by Memphis native and New York-based artist Derek Fordjour.

The objective of CAM is to identify and nurture the next generation of contemporary artists to ensure that no matter what a student’s income, his or her artistic sensibilities will continue to flourish through experience via funding and mentorship.

The no-cost fellowship will take a “sleep-away” format that begins with a three-week stay at For the Kingdom Church in North Memphis.

Those accepted will get the chance to engage in a variety of hands-on artistic experiences, ranging from workshops with industry professionals to individual studio time and peer discussions.

The fourth week will be spent in New York City, visiting art galleries and various cultural institutions.

The applications are open to from 10th to 12th grade students and close Friday, March 18, 2022. Applicants will undergo a virtual interview with the CAM selection panel, in which they will be asked about their artistic interests and goals. Proof of academic performance is required but not the sole basis for admission.

“The artist I am today has everything to do with Memphis, being born and raised here,” Fordjour said. “This program is about reaching back to help that next generation of artists go further.”

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
