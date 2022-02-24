ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairburn, GA

They're Officially Mrs! Take A Look Inside Of Da Brat & Judy's 'Twosday' Wedding Event [PHOTOS]

By @IndiaMonee
 1 day ago

Our girl Da Brat made it official with her “twin flame” Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on Tuesday evening on 2/22/22, Twosday.

The two had a romantic ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia filled with lots of purples and pinks floral decor. According to People’s exclusive , one hundred guests were in attendance to see the couple say their “I Dos” including Eva Marcille , Porsha Williams , and Kandi Burruss .

“We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Judy told People. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

SEE: Congrats To Da Brat & Judy On Getting Married! 11 Of Our Favorite Moments Of Love From The Couple [PHOTOS]

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TOP TIER. (@tayehydermua)

Brat & Judy felt like they were a union before making it public since Brat recently just came out about her sexuality and says that Judy made her comfortable to do so.

“I met somebody that made me want to be so out loud and tell everybody and scream it from the mountaintops. So, I’m very grateful for that. It was like a weight lifted. I promise you, she was sent to me by God,” she explained.

“She’s the person who completes me. She gives me courage. She inspires me, and she makes me fearless. She makes me not afraid. I think it’s important that people express how they really feel.  So many people live for other people and they live by the judgment of other people. I think it’s very important to live for yourself. Whatever makes you happy, don’t suppress it. Don’t hide it. You only live once.”

The wedding started with the couple arriving in a Cinderella-themed horse-drawn carriage. The rapper was accompanied by Groomsman and long-time best friend Jermaine Dupri, as her escort walked her down the aisle to “Here and Now” by Luther Vandross.  Her sister, LisaRaye was also a part of the ceremony as a bridesmaid and Rickey Smiley danced with Brat for the honorary father-daughter dance.  Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson performed at the reception along with Treme Sidewalk Steppers Second Line Band to add to Dupart’s New Orleans culture.

SEE: Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause Her Late Grandmother To Be Judged By Church Members

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jesseca Dupart (@darealbbjudy)

The wedding comes shortly after the duo announced on Instagram that Judy is pregnant and that they are expecting a child together.  While this will be Dupart’s fourth child and Brat’s first, she admits that she never thought about becoming a mother.

“It makes me nervous, but it makes me excited, too. It’s all this excited nervousness. Oh, my goodness,” expressed Brat. “We talk a lot about it. We pray about it. We want to raise the most beautiful, respectful, loving child and we want our child to carry out our legacy. This child is going to be loved unlike ever before and spoiled unlike ever before, but in a good way.”

RELATED: Oh Baby! Da Brat & Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart Are Expecting A Child Together!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley (@rickeysmileyofficial)

To celebrate both becoming Mrs. Harris-Dupart, the newlyweds are headed to the island of Turks and Caicos for their honeymoon.  Of course, t he wedding will have an appearance on the upcoming second season of Brat Loves Judy this June on WE tv.  We’re happy these two made it official and the Rickey Smiley Morning Show is wishing them years of happiness and love. Check out some of the most beautiful moments captured at the wedding below.

