Dude, I mean, the least you could have done while you had the vacuum out was take a lap around the house with it and help clean up a little. Am I right?. The Cedar Rapids Gazette says 28-year-old Christopher Curley is going to jail for ten years, convicted of burglary and the use of a vacuum attachment to beat another man and post it on Facebook. Sucks to be you, dude!

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO