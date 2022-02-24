ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL world reacts to John Lynch rumors

By Sean Keeley
thecomeback.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Troy Aikman does leave Fox for ESPN, it’s going to create a need for a new NFL analyst in the booth with Joe Buck (assuming he doesn’t leave too). The smart money appears to be on Greg Olsen, who is already Fox’s No. 2 analyst and has been long-rumored as...

thecomeback.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Has Died At 59

On Friday afternoon, the football world mourned the loss of a former college football and NFL running back. Former Auburn and then-San Diego Chargers running back Lionel James passed away on Friday, the university announced. He was just 59 years old. Former Auburn athletic director David Housel issued a statement...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has 2-Word Response To Report He Wants To Be NFL’s Highest-Paid Player

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN’s Dianna Russini had a stunning revelation regarding how much money Aaron Rodgers wants to make next season. “From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”
NFL
New York Post

Jackson Mahomes’ apparent attempt to kiss woman in Vegas goes horribly wrong

Jackson Mahomes has taken his antics to Las Vegas — and this one ended in rather embarrassing fashion. On Monday, the younger brother of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was captured on video apparently getting denied by a blond woman he appeared to try to kiss. In a video shared...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Buck
Person
Mike Florio
Person
Drew Brees
ClutchPoints

Michael Strahan’s Net Worth in 2022

Michael Strahan is a former NFL player for the New York Giants and is currently a well-known media personality. As an American football player, he was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time sacks leader, multiple All-Pro selections, one-time NFL defensive player of the year, one-time Super Bowl champion, and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As a media personality, he has received multiple nominations for his work as a daytime host and studio analyst for his work. So far, he has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for his show Live! with Kelly and Michael. In this article, we will take a look at Michael Strahan’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley Had 1 Main Relationship Problem

According to reports, Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Hollywood actress Shailene Woodley called off their engagement earlier this year. Rodgers and Woodley had been dating for about two years. The Green Bay Packers quarterback revealed during last year’s MVP acceptance ceremony that he had become an engaged...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Washington running back arrested

Former Washington and future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson was arrested Sunday morning for domestic violence. According to Los Angeles airport police, Peterson and his wife Ashley became involved in a verbal and physical altercation while departing LAX airport. What’s more, the airplane actually had to return to the gate because of the altercation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Gm#The Hall Of Famer#Pft
The Spun

Olivia Munn Is Trending Following Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

On Wednesday, reports revealed that superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have broken off their engagement and separated. This breakup marks the end to yet another relationship between Rodgers and a high-profile woman. Following today’s news, another one of the QB’s former girlfriends — Olivia Munn — is trending on Twitter.
NFL
FanSided

Disturbing details emerge from NASCAR advisor’s arrest

NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested Sunday in Las Vegas after the NFL Pro Bowl for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Shortly after he caught four passes for 23 yards in the NFL Pro Bowl at Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints running back and NASCAR Growth and Engagement Advisor Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, stemming from an incident that had taken place the day before.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Spun

Cardinals Owner Sends Clear Message About Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray’s recent decision to remove several pictures from his Instagram account caused an uproar. Luckily for the Arizona Cardinals’ fan base, it doesn’t sound like a blockbuster trade involving Murray will happen anytime soon. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM this Friday...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

In Photos: Tony Romo’s Dating History Before Getting Married

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS broadcaster Tony Romo is a happily married man. Romo married Candice Crawford, the brother of actor Chace Crawford, back in 2011. The happy couple has three children together. Before getting married, though, Tony enjoyed the dating life. The Dallas Cowboys star was often in...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Pros and cons of Steelers trading for Jimmy Garoppolo

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one team who could be in the market to trade for San Francisco 49ers starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason. If the San Francisco 49ers want to roll with former No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance as their 2022 starter, quarterback-desperate teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers could have a ton of interest in Jimmy Garoppolo.
NFL
49erswebzone

George Kittle asked about Tom Brady-to-49ers rumors

Not even George Kittle can escape the Tom Brady questions. He tried, though. He really did. The San Francisco 49ers tight end, while attending an NHL game in Nashville on Saturday between the Lightning and Predators, was interviewed by the NHL on TNT (h/t Alek Arend of The Spun). Kittle...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy