Comfrey, MN

60 Years Ago This Week A Bomber Went Down In This Southern Minnesota Town

By Paul Shea
 3 days ago
It was 60 years ago this week that a B-47 Bomber carrying its crew of 4 airmen crash-landed in a field near Comfrey Minnesota, all 4 men aboard were killed in the crash. The site of the crash is marked with a solitary wooden sign that simply reads B-47...

