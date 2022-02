I’m afraid your dad is right: there is too much TV. It used to be a destination. You had to be in front of the set at the set time. Now it comes gushing at you from every direction. In the office, in bed, on the Tube, on the loo: TV will find you. This trend will not abate. The “second-screening” conversation about programmes you can watch while you’re on your phone has it the wrong way round. The real question is what activities can you not do while also watching TV? Surprisingly few.As you fight through the deluge, it...

