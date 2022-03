The live-action debut of Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ caused a rush on the Black Series figure that was released for the Clone Wars animated series. However, Hasbro is capitalizing on the surge by launching an exclusive version based on his appearance on another Disney+ animated series – Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Pre-orders for The Black Series Cad Bane (Bracca) figure are live here on Amazon for $27.99 while they last. When they sell out, you should be able to find some here on eBay, though we would expect Amazon to restock down the line.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO