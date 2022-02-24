ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets plenty of praise in its new accolade trailer

By Reece Heather
nintendowire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been almost a full month since Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched, and its bold retelling of the traditional Pokémon formula has made a profound impact among fans and series newcomers alike....

nintendowire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

What are space-time distortions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Without giving anything away for anyone who hasn’t booted up Pokémon Legends: Arceus yet, let’s just say that this game starts playing with some crazy elements before you even begin your journey proper. We all knew this game would be very different from past titles from the trailers, including the choice to set this game in the distant past of the Pokémon universe, along with the more obvious changes to gameplay and structure. However, being set in the past isn’t just a narrative set dressing that doesn’t impact the gameplay. Strange new events will pop up during your adventure that you need to be aware of.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

Get $30 off Pokémon Legends Arceus and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online

Right now, you can save $30 on Pokémon Legends Arceus, bundled with a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership in what is sure to be the best deal of the week. This is a particularly big weekend for Pokémon fans, with Johto tour day popping off on Pokémon GO and National Pokémon Day on February 27 (tomorrow). And thanks to this huge saving, you can make it even better!
VIDEO GAMES
iheart.com

Video: Sacred 'Mermaid' to be Analyzed by Japanese Scientists

A centuries-old sacred 'mermaid mummy' is set to be scientifically analyzed by researchers in Japan in an attempt to determine the true nature of the mysterious creature. According to a local media report, the rather nightmarish oddity (seen above) is said to have been captured by fishermen sometime around 1738 and subsequently passed through the hands of various owners until ultimately winding up at a Buddhist temple in the city of Asakuchi at some point in the last century. The curious creature, which resembles the half-human, half-fish construction of a classic mermaid, was showcased at the site for decades until being put into storage to protect the puzzling specimen.
SCIENCE
bjpenndotcom

Martyn Ford sends The Iranian Hulk flying with a push following intense face-off (Video)

Martyn Ford and Sajjad Gharibi, better known as The Iranian Hulk, finally met in an intense Dubai face-off recently. The era of celebrity boxing is still ongoing with a parade of familiar faces, as well as larger than life figures, all continuing to take part in these fascinating contests. Some of them wind up making a mockery of the sport in the eyes of many, whereas others are viewed as “better than expected” success stories, more often than not because of fan interest as well as the fighters involved actually taking their training seriously.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accolade#Pok Mon#Video Game
Popculture

Netflix's New Spinoff of Popular Adventure Series Shoots to No. 1 Spot Following Premiere

The long-awaited follow-up to Vikings finally hit Netflix on Feb. 25, and like many new shows, Vikings: Valhalla quickly rose to the top of Netflix charts around the world. Vikings: Valhalla features a completely new cast and is set about 100 years after the events of the original series. Valhalla was created by Jeb Stuart and includes Vikings creator Michael Hirst as an executive producer.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy