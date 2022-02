Occasionally, there’s a picture taken on the Internet of two celebrities that is super confusing when when you first see it. Like that time Modern Family’s Ed O’Neill snapped a photo with Britney Spears in an airport and snapped a quick photo. Or that other time Brie Larson snuck into a MET Gala photo with a whole bunch of Kardashians. It happened again this month when Aquaman 2 star Jason Momoa shared a post after hanging out with none other than American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe. The reality TV star even shared a sweet response after the hangout went down.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO