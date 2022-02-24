Meet FedRAMP Compliance with Qualys Cloud Platform

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami-Dade County Finance Department selects CSS IMPACT Financial Cloud Ecosystem as its "NextGen" Credit & Collections Management Platform, "IMPACT | HD 2.0". CSS, Inc., the developers of "IMPACT | HD 2.0", is the leading provider of "NextGen" Cloud Financial Ecosystems & Collections Platforms with its fully integrated omnichannel digital engagement subsystems that include AI (Artificial Intelligence) Voice Agent bots, Text & Email digital engagement broadcasters, ACD Dialer, with voice & chat bots communicating in a human-like natural language format that will answer common questions, respond to incoming chats & texts, take & negotiate payments, verify consumers, and much more - specifically catering to government as well as private enterprises within the financial services sector.
Comments / 0