Software

Meet FedRAMP Compliance with Qualys Cloud Platform

By Vinod Raote
qualys.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFedRAMP compliance is not without its challenges. Learn about some of the major security controls and how the Qualys Cloud Platform can help achieve FedRAMP authorization. The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) is a U.S. government program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the Federal Government...

blog.qualys.com

#Cloud Computing#Information Security#Cloud Security#Infrastructure Security#Cloud Management#The Qualys Cloud Platform#The Federal Government#Nist
