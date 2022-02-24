Meet FedRAMP Compliance with Qualys Cloud Platform

Nintendo Switch, Steam Games, 3D Printer. If any of those things interest you, you are cordially invited to visit the Owen County Public Library Tech Room. The Tech room is a great place to hang out after school and a fun place to meet friends who would enjoy gaming with you. It is sometimes being used to create a podcast; is being used by whole families just for a fun family activity; is being used to create and edit movies with Adobe Suite and has a 3D printer that has been in pretty much constant use. Library staff are here to help.

OWEN COUNTY, IN ・ 7 MINUTES AGO