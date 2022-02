Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Guide: Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

What a night it should be in Minnesota as James Harden will make his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers as they continue their push for top seeding in the Eastern Conference. As fun as Harden’s debut may seem, the model favors the Timberwolves as a five-star play on both the moneyline and the spread. Minnesota has a fair moneyline of -164 and an expected winning margin of 3.6 but is currently +124 and +3 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. It’s likely that plenty of public money is coming in on the highly-anticipated debut of Harden and that may be part of the issue.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO