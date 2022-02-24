Alexander Carson encapsulates the loss of youth on "The Museum"

There are so many strange serendipities, and antipathies, forged across Les Murray’s work, verbal, historical and spiritual. In Continuous Creation also, Murray’s last, posthumous book (published almost three years after he died in a nursing home in Taree) these counterpoints and challenges await readers, mostly in gentle forms.
There is the sometimes visceral dissecting and reforming of contradictions; the verbal joy in paradox and pun; the delicacy co-existing with the broad vernacular; the hallelujah with the rage.
Review: Continuous Creation: Last Poems - Les Murray (Black Inc)
The past is imagined as “a receding star” before which the poet submits, waiting, in...
