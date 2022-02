This Friday, Uncharted will release exclusively in theaters, and Mark Wahlberg plans on being in attendance. The Victor "Sully" Sullivan actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he talked all things Uncharted. Kimmel joked that theater-goers in the Los Angeles area might run into Wahlberg during screenings, and the actor admitted that he does plan on attending to see in-person reactions. Wahlberg went on to say that he's done this in the past, and he'll stop to thank audiences for their time if they liked the movie. If not... well, that's a different story!

