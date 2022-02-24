ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

T.I. Hops Into The Real Atlanta Debate

By D.L. Chandler
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OSwGK_0eODvuaF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4alW_0eODvuaF00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Omeretta the Great has the Hip-Hop world talking her up with the track “Sorry Not Sorry,” and sparked quite the discussion of who can claim to be from the A. T.I. , a rapper most would say is deeply connected with the city of Atlanta, offered his take on the ongoing debate of the city’s real residents.

In a since-deleted social media post, the rapper born Clifford Harris shared a map of Atlanta along with the following quote: “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern.”

It isn’t known exactly what T.I. was implying by posting the image. Some are taking it that he disagrees with Omeretta the Great’s assertion that those outside city borders can claim to be from Atlanta. The map also highlighted all the various zones across the city region.

No word yet what Omeretta the Great will say about T.I.’s post nor is it known why he took the post down from Instagram.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

Get To Know: DeCarlo Tatum Jr., an Atlanta rapper with a difference

DeCarlo Tatum Jr. is a rapper with some important and lofty goals but that’s the way it should be. Hailing from Atlanta, he has a cinematic and meaningful vision for what his music should achieve. Aiming to make Southern hip hop with added substance, Tatum’s new single ‘On Go’...
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Believes Omeretta The Great "Said The Truth" In The Atlanta Debate

The debate regarding what is and is not Atlanta continues. Recently, Omeretta The Great caused a stir after she released her track "Sorry Not Sorry," and on it, the rapper identified who is, and is not, truly from the ATL. The song seemed to be targeted toward those who claim Georgia's capital as their hometown when they're really from surrounding counties.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
City
Griffin, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
HipHopDX.com

Alicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson's Admitted Lesbian Crush

Janet Jackson was a trending Twitter topic over the weekend after Lifetime premiered its four-part documentary about the singer’s life, the simply titled Janet Jackson. With the pop icon’s name all over social media, fellow chanteuse Alicia Keys couldn’t help but notice an old article floating around that read, “Janet Jackson admits to Alicia Keys crush.” On Sunday (January 30), the Grammy Award-winning singer shared a screenshot of the story to her Instagram account with a snippet of the article.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
T.i.
thesource.com

Suge Knight’s Son Reacts To Snoop Dogg Buying Death Row Records: “Now We Can Start Winning”

Last week was a huge week for Snoop Dogg. Ahead of his Super Bowl Halftime performance, it was announced that Snoop had acquired Death Row Records. A full-circle moment for Snoop, he plans of revitalizing the label that helped him jumpstart his three-decade-long career. The son of Suge Knight, Suge Jacob Knight, even reacted to Snoop purchasing the label his father started, calling it a “victory” for the West Coast.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T I Hops
Us Weekly

Janet Jackson Claims Late Brother Michael Jackson Would Call Her ‘Pig’ and ‘Cow’ Amid Body Image Issues: It ‘Would Hurt’

Dealing with the past. Janet Jackson addressed the major highs and lows throughout her life in Lifetime’s Janet — and that includes her weight struggles over the years. “I’m an emotional eater, so when I get stressed or something is really bothering me, it comforts me. I did Good Times, and that’s the beginning of having weight issues and the way I looked at myself,” Jackson, 55, shared in Part 2 of the new A&E documentary, which premiered on Saturday, January 29. “I was developing at a very young age and I started getting a chest, and they would bind it so I would look more flat-chested.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Da Brat & Judy Dupart Tie the Knot on 2/22/22: ‘A Dream Come True’

Congratulations are in order for Da Brat and Judy Dupart, who officially tied the knot on the most magical day of the year. The couple, who revealed they were dating in a sweet Instagram post back in 2020, got married on Tuesday (Feb. 22) in a ceremony held at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia with one hundred guests in attendance, according to People, who published photos from the gorgeous, flower-adorned event.
FAIRBURN, GA
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
547K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy