When Market Basket opened their location as part of the Rock Row development in Westbrook in August of 2020, there was sure to be a reckoning of grocery stores in the area. Hannaford, Shaw's, and Market Basket were all located within 2 miles of one another and all seemed to be aiming for the same crowd. Fast forward 18 months later and Shaw's is gone, leaving behind a sprawling big box space in a prime location for another store to move into. What store could be the next to call 31 Main Street in Westbrook home?

WESTBROOK, ME ・ 4 DAYS AGO