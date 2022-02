Whenever the MLB lockout is lifted, there will be a flurry of transactions with big names like Carlos Correa, Kris Bryant and Trevor Story still available. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is still out there as well, but it's been assumed all winter that Freeman would eventually return to the world champs. However, there is reportedly a "growing belief" that Freeman will take his talents elsewhere post-lockout. He'll surely have no shortage of suitors for his services, while Atlanta might be in the market for a new first baseman for the first time in 12 seasons.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO