ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 18 best coffee makers to buy on Amazon in 2022

By Ruby McAuliffe
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7apW_0eODpRFi00

Words cannot espresso how much we love a good cup of joe.

Do you take yours with some sprinkled cinnamon? What about vanilla flavoring? The biggest question of all: hot or iced ?

No matter how you create your perfect cup of joy, a good working coffee maker is a must. Add some pizzaz and style, and it can even liven up your kitchen space.

That’s why we headed over to Amazon to find the best coffee makers to buy in 2022.

We discovered top finds from Mr. Coffee, Keurig, Breville, Cuisinart and more.

Keep reading to score your own perfect kitchen companion.

1. Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Coffee Maker , $37
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bf18l_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Mr. Coffee never lets us down.

This 12-cup coffee maker is a classic for a reason. It features an on and off indicator light, an auto pause stop option, dual water windows, a filter basket and more.

Buy Now 2. Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker , $100, original price: $150
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyft6_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

If you’re like us and enjoy the simplicity of a Keurig, you’ll love this pick. This coffee maker includes a large 48 ounce water reservoir, can brew multiple K-cup sizes, descales for the perfect clean and features simple button controls.

Buy Now 3. Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker , $35, original price: $40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDpaS_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Make refreshing iced coffee in minutes from the comfort of your own home. All you need to do is add some water and coffee grounds to the machine, throw in some ice to the tumbler and brew! It’s that easy.

If you feel like getting fancy, you can also throw in some flavored cream, milk or sugar.

buy now 4. Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine , $700
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3286SE_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

You may be someone who enjoys the fancy things in life, and that includes your coffee.

If that’s you, the Breville Barista Express will make all of your coffee dreams. Look forward to dose control grinding, optimal water pressure, precise espresso extraction, foam milk texturing, a built in coffee grinder and more.

Buy Now 5. Amaste Drip Coffee Maker , $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gyWVS_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Have you ever seen anything so beautiful and cute at the same time? Neither have we.

The Amaste Drip Coffee Maker keeps coffee warm from 30 minutes, preserves flavor and includes a glass carafe and water tank marked for perfect measuring. Various pastel colors are available.

Buy Now 6. Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker , $75
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DKrTN_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

With this Hamilton Beach brewer, you don’t only get one way to make coffee, but two. So go ahead and brew a single cup of joe or go all out and brew a full pot. The choice is yours.

Buy Now
7. Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee And Espresso Maker , $158, original price: $189
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CcvRi_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

We are obsessed with the Nespresso machine, and if you don’t believe us, our review will prove it to you.

If you still need more convincing, this nespresso makes both espresso and regular coffee. That means you get more caffeine than water in your cup. Best of all, you can pour your drink over ice to enjoy a cool brew.

Buy Now 8. Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker , $120
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AqM0e_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Not only is this Cuisinart coffee maker classic and chic, but it’s also fully automatic, self-cleaning and can brew up to four cups at once. Various color options are available.

Buy Now 9. Nostalgia Programmable Coffee Maker , $60, original price: $70
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PCvuq_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Get retro with this programmable coffee maker. It brews up to 12 cups at once, allows for coffee scheduling, provides simple controls and that’s just the beginning of its great features.

Buy Now 10. Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker , $144, original price: $190
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cH6mb_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Make the perfect blend with the Keurig K-Duo. It’s ideal for making a single cup of coffee or hosting a dessert party alike. Best of all, you can use both coffee grounds or K-cups.

Buy Now 11. Ninja Hot And Cold Brewed System , $175, original price: $200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlW06_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

With the Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System, you can enjoy multiple brew sizes, hot drinks, cold drinks, coffee and even tea. Best of all, it features a built-in frother that turns your hot or cold milk drinks into silky, smooth drinks.

Buy Now 12. CHULUX Single Cup Coffee Maker Machine , $47, original price: $69
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZngiT_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

If you’re looking for a Keurig-like coffee maker for half the price, this is it. The one cup reservoir helps make your perfect morning cup of joe in just three minutes.

Buy Now 13. Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker , $129
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12f8Gm_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

A favorite of many, this Keurig K-Slim coffee maker comes in both black and white. It’s ideal for smaller kitchen spaces and can brew 8, 10, or 12 ounce cups.

Buy Now 14. Holstein Housewares 5-Cup Compact Coffee Maker , $27, original price: $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qceLo_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Add a pop of color to your home with this five-cup coffee maker. It’s simple to use, amazingly priced and has over 7,000 positive reviews. Other colors available range from yellow and mint to vibrant red.

Buy Now 15. Breville Vertuo Coffee And Espresso Machine , $168, original price: $180
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jif1E_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

This versatile coffee maker can brew four different sizes, makes espresso as well as regular coffee and can be used over ice to create delicious cold drinks. The fact that this machine has over 10,600 positive ratings is yet another reason to snag one now.

Buy Now 16. Hamilton Beach Programmable Coffee Maker , $53
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbPZS_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Never leave home without your coffee again. Thanks to this Hamilton Beach’s programmable clock, your coffee will always be ready exactly when you need it. Further features include automatic pause and serve, front access filling and a swing out basket.

Buy Now 17. Cuisinart Perfectemp Coffee Maker , $100, original price: $185
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gKtk2_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

If you’re the person who asks Starbucks to make it “extra hot,” then this is the coffee maker for you. Expert coffee-making technology ensures super hot coffee. You can also select your desired brew and 24-hour programming.

Buy Now 18. Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker , $27, original price: $28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3HeR_0eODpRFi00
Amazon

Us coffee lovers know iced coffee and cold brew just isn’t the same thing. That’s why we were so pumped to find this cold brew coffee maker. Just add coffee grounds, brew for 24 hours and enjoy a delicious cup!

Buy Now

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keurig Coffee#Coffee Pot#Coffee Makers#Brewed Coffee#Breville
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy