The New Canon Super Telephoto Lenses Are Truly Super Exciting!

Paired with a Sony a7, Sony a9, or Sony a1 camera body, this is probably the only lens you’ll need for safari shooting. The Tamron 150-500mm is experiencing instant savings right now. Want a lens with weather-sealing and good autofocus? If there is anything we’re sure of it’s that this lens is one of the best birding lenses for the Sony FE camera system. In our review, we found it to be a great lens for wildlife. “Want a nice photo of a butterfly?” says Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis. “This is the combo you’ll want.” She’s referring to the Sony a7 series cameras with the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD. Besides good image quality, it’s fairly lightweight and boasts some incredible weather sealing. It’s available with savings over at Adorama and Amazon. These $100 savings on the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD end on February 27th 2022.
Comments / 0