ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The New Canon Super Telephoto Lenses Are Truly Super Exciting!

The Phoblographer
The Phoblographer
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s been a really, really long time since we’ve seen super-telephoto lenses hit the market. But that’s exactly what we’re getting today from Canon. They announced their new 800mm and 1200mm lenses. Unfortunately, we’re not getting something as epic as the old Canon 1200mm f5.6 L for the EF series. Instead,...

www.thephoblographer.com

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

Canon kills off more DLSR lenses, leaving only nine

Canon has discontinued a bunch of DSLR lenses over the past year or so. And now, the company seems more determined than ever to switch to mirrorless and stay in that area. Judging from a recent report, the company has come down to only nine EF-mount lenses, which is certainly not great news for Canon DSLR users.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Sony Photographers: Consider This Great Lens for Safari Photography

Paired with a Sony a7, Sony a9, or Sony a1 camera body, this is probably the only lens you’ll need for safari shooting. The Tamron 150-500mm is experiencing instant savings right now. Want a lens with weather-sealing and good autofocus? If there is anything we’re sure of it’s that this lens is one of the best birding lenses for the Sony FE camera system. In our review, we found it to be a great lens for wildlife. “Want a nice photo of a butterfly?” says Reviews Editor Hillary Grigonis. “This is the combo you’ll want.” She’s referring to the Sony a7 series cameras with the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD. Besides good image quality, it’s fairly lightweight and boasts some incredible weather sealing. It’s available with savings over at Adorama and Amazon. These $100 savings on the Tamron 150-500mm f5-6.7 Di III VC VXD end on February 27th 2022.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Get the Sony a7 IV with a Lens at a Discount

Have you acted yet? There’s still time to act! It’s discount time with Sony cameras and products. We reviewed the Sony a7 IV when it came out and found it to be a great camera. This is what Sony considers to be the new basic camera for photographers. With a sensor of over 30 megapixels, it’s got a lot that makes it worthwhile. And after the jump, we’ve got a list of all the discounts currently available. These discounts probably won’t last. Notably, we’ve seen on Adorama they’ll only work when you add them to your cart. Take a look if you’re ready to pull the trigger.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lenses#Canon Eos#Android#Super Ud#Ud Super Spectra#Usm Tech Specs#Nikon
The Phoblographer

Beautiful, Sharp, Bulbous. Sigma 90mm F2.8 DG DN Review

Sigma is known primarily for budget-friendly, third-party lenses. More often than not, the lower-priced options have been hit or miss. Thankfully, that isn’t the case with this I-series lens, which manages to have the best of both worlds. The Sigma 90mm f2.8 DG DN Contemporary lens performs like a higher-end lens and isn’t as expensive.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Tested: The Nikon Z7 II Firmware Takes Baby Steps. Could It Win a Race?

The launch of the Z7 II took significant steps forward for Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless autofocus. The second-generation improved the speed of the autofocus system, as well as the ability to focus in limited light. While good, it’s not great — it’s a bit outpaced by competing cameras in terms of speed in low light. But, Nikon keeps taking steps forward with firmware updates. The latest update, 1.31, is another step forward, albeit a small one. It focuses on improving low light autofocus specifically when using the single-point autofocus mode.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Beautiful Colors. OM-System 12-40mm F2.8 PRO II First Impressions

It’s been nearly a decade since the original Olympus 12-40mm f2.8 PRO lens was announced and reviewed. Now, we’ve got the OM-System 12-40mm f2.8 PRO II. The new lens boasts an incredible weather sealing durability rating, a $999.99 price point, 20cm close focusing, and more. This is the standard lens for the OMDS system and we got to spend some time testing it before the announcement.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Why the Canon R5C Proves Enthusiasts Need to Chill

Canon recently unveiled the EOS R5c, effectively combining the high-resolution R5 mirrorless and C70 cinema cameras into one hybrid body. It’s too early to tell how it’ll perform in real-world testing (beyond preproduction first impressions). But if Canon delivers as promised, the R5c will be a digital wonder for working professionals at this price point and sizing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
iPad
Fstoppers

How Do the Canon RF and EF 24-70mm Lenses Compare?

With Canon successfully moving into the mirrorless space, they have a dichotomy of gear. But, in a real-world scenario, how do two of the same lenses — one for mirrorless and one for DSLRs — compare side-by-side?. If there's one thing I loathe doing when updating my camera...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Laowa 85mm F5.6 Is the L Mount’s Lightest Macro

It was only a matter of time before the Laowa 85mm f5.6 came to the Leica L Mount. And today, it’s being announced officially to the world. With that said, the Laowa 85mm f5.6 becomes the lightest macro lens available for the Leica L-mount. We’ve reviewed nearly every lens available for Leica L-mount, and we’re ecstatic to know that it’s getting even more support and love.
ELECTRONICS
Fstoppers

Why You Shouldn't Buy Canon's New Lenses

I am as big a fan of Canon's lenses as anyone; I resisted the temptation to switch brands for years simply because they offer certain lenses that I can't imagine not having. When it comes to the new RF 800mm f/5.6 L IS USM and RF 1200mm f/8 L IS USM lenses, however, you should really think twice before you buy them.
The Phoblographer

The Nikon 24-200mm Lens Got This Shot. And It’s Discounted

Set your Nikon Z camera to animal face detection and you too can get a shot like this one from our review! Know a student or a friend that wants to get into photography? Maybe consider these! The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Could the Epson RD1s Successor Really Have Competed with Leica?

Years ago, Epson made a camera that is only dreamed of by many photographers today. Indeed, the Epson RD1s was ahead of its time, but also behind the times in some ways. Today, it would be looked at as classically cool. But back then, people laughed at it. In fact, a lot of photographers and even camera salesmen didn’t know what it was.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Get Instant Savings on These Nikon Cameras with a Lens

The Nikon camera system is truly starting to shape up with their Z-series cameras. And it’s good to know that they’re also getting a lot of instant savings available for you to buy into. If you’re already a Nikon shooter, then you can also find a way to upgrade to a mirrorless camera with these. We asked Nikon to share some of their latest savings with us, and here’s what we’ve got!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

Never Again! Using a Telephoto Lens for Street Photography

I traditionally use a Fujifilm 35mm f2 lens when I’m shooting street photography. On my Fujifilm X-T2, that’s around a 53mm full-frame equivalent. It works well for me and helps me achieve the shots I want. I’d say most street photographers use a similar lens. We tend to use lenses ranging from 23mm to around 70-80mm. Many would deem anything beyond that “unsuitable for street photography.” So, to break some trends and ruffle some feathers, I pulled out a Fujifilm 55-200mm to see if I could use a telephoto lens for street photography. Let’s take a look.
PHOTOGRAPHY
The Phoblographer

You Need to Try This. OM System OM1 Review

I think the general consensus among the photo community was that Micro Four Thirds was probably done for when OM Digital Solutions (OMDS) split from Olympus. But in all honesty, it gave me more hope. Often I’ve spoken with Olympus reps who felt like they were held back from their true potential. With those restraints removed, the new OM System OM1 shows how the company is starting to blossom again. Emblazoned with the old Olympus logo on the front, it’s bound to cause confusion. But once you work with it and learn how it works, it’s going to be the most fun you’ve had with a camera in years.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

A Visual Guide to the Different Types of Bokeh

Not all bokeh is made the same. Some kinds are clearly superior to others in the way that the bourgeoisie snubs their nose at the proletariat. Of course, I’m kidding about that; it’s all personal preference. But objectively speaking, there are many different types of bokeh out there. Luckily, we’ve studied and used the most lenses in real-world environments of any website. So we dove into our Reviews Index to look at bokeh shapes. Are there more? There could be, but these are more than sufficient for the modern photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

More Extreme Canon Lenses Are Likely on the Way Soon

Canon has had their foot on the gas ever since the release of the EOS R5 and RF 28-70mm f/2L USM lens. It looks like they have no intention of slowing down, with two mightily impressive lenses likely on the way soon. Digicame-Info discovered two lenses that have been added...
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

5 Fun Things You’ll Enjoy Trying with Your New Camera!

Your new camera isn’t just meant for capturing scenes. The reason you get it instead of a phone is to get a lot more out of its capabilities. So we’re rounding up a bunch of things you should try with your brand new camera. Have you considered multiple exposure modes? What about a less crunchy HDR mode? And can your phone do long exposures with as much efficiency? Give some of these a try!
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

This Is a Sturdy Storyteller: Panasonic 35mm F1.8 S Review

Some lenses are meant to add extra creative flare and others are meant to simply capture the scene as is. The Panasonic 35mm f1.8 S falls in the latter category. The 35mm focal length is a favorite for storytelling. Panasonic mixes that focal length with a weather-sealed and lightweight design that allows photographers to immerse themselves in the story. With this lens, the suppressed flare and minimal distortion help tell it like it is, rather than adding extra character.
ELECTRONICS
The Phoblographer

The Phoblographer

New York City, NY
841
Followers
2K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

For over a decade, the Phoblographer has been bridging the gap between the art and tech world.

 http://thephoblographer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy