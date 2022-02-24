ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Bruins | Feb. 24

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a first period Tuesday in which the Kraken registered only four shots on goal, Seattle alternate captain Jordan Eberle said the team embraced a shooting mentality for the next two periods. It didn't generate the dramatic comeback needed from a four-goal deficit, but did cut that lead in half and...

www.nhl.com

Arizona Sports

Arizona Coyotes trade D Michael Callahan to Boston Bruins

The Arizona Coyotes made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Michael Callahan to the Boston Bruins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. Callahan, 22, was the 142nd selection in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Coyotes. He has played his last four seasons at the NCAA level for Providence College, wearing the “C” in his last three years. Callahan registered three goals and 11 assists for 14 points in his senior season.
NECN

Junior Hockey Player Banned for Life After Punching Referee in Mass.

An amateur hockey player has been banned from his league for life after he punched a referee Sunday during a game at an ice rink in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Foxboro police, who are investigating the incident, said they were called to the Foxboro Sports Center, located at 10 E Belcher Road, on Sunday for a reported altercation between an adult hockey player and a referee.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NESN

Bruins Acquire Rights To Massachusetts Native In Trade With Coyotes

Michael Callahan very well may get the chance to skate for his hometown team, as the Bruins acquired the rights to the defenseman in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes. Boston on Tuesday announced the team traded its seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft to the Coyotes in exchange for the rights to Callahan, a Franklin, Mass., native who currently plays at Providence College.
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Colorado State
NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NESN

Watch Jake DeBrusk Score Winning Goal In Overtime Vs. Kraken

The Bruins have Jake DeBrusk to thank for their 3-2 victory over the Seattle Kraken. DeBrusk earned his keep in the first period Thursday at Climate Pledge Arena, when he scored to tie the game 1-1. But the winger — who was promoted to the top line alongside Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron — later potted the winner in overtime.
NESN

Philipp Grubauer Has Struggled For Kraken, Will Start Against Bruins

Philipp Grubauer has not lived up to expectations. The Boston Bruins take on the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, hoping to keep the momentum up after their huge win against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Grubauer is 12-22-4 with a .887 save percentage, so the Bruins should do their best...
Person
Brad Marchand
Person
Tuukka Rask
Person
Karson Kuhlman
Person
Austin Czarnik
Person
Ryan Donato
NESN

Ryan Donato Admits Playing Bruins Still Brings Up Some Emotions

Ryan Donato has played the Bruins several times since he was traded away from the franchise in 2019, but the Massachusetts native and former Harvard star admitted playing his hometown team still brings up feelings. Donato now plays for the Seattle Kraken. Ahead of Boston’s game against the NHL’s newest...
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (30-13-6) @ CANUCKS (24-22-6) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West/360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (64) Goals - Andrew Mangiapane (25) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (53) Goals - Miller (18)
Finger Lakes Times

Kraken hang tough but fall to Bruins in OT

SEATTLE — Of all the “Original Six” franchises the Seattle Kraken have played host to for the first time this season, the Boston Bruins are arguably the most enduring. A team led by Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Davd Pastrnak is once again a playoff contender, as the Bruins have been for most of the past half-century with limited interruption. So, for the Kraken to salvage a point in this 3-2 overtime loss Thursday night is somewhat of an accomplishment, though the team still dropped its sixth in a row.
NHL

BUF@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are seeking their fourth consecutive victory tonight against the Sabres at the Bell Centre. Martin St-Louis' squad was dominant in a 5-2 thumping of the Maple Leafs on Monday night. Leading the way offensively was the line of Josh Anderson (2 goals, 1 assist), Cole Caufield...
#Game Essentials#Harvard#Ahl Providence
1460 ESPN Yakima

Jake DeBrusk Scores Twice as Bruins top Kraken 3-2 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the game 33 seconds into overtime and the Boston Bruins beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2. Boston opened a lengthy road trip with its third straight win and welcomed Brad Marchand back from suspension. DeBrusk scored off a fluky bounce in the first period and beat Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer on the short side from a tight angle on the first shot of the extra period. David Pastrnak scored his 28th of the season and 20th in the past 23 games early in the second period to give Boston a 2-1 lead. Mark Giordano and Jordan Eberle scored for Seattle.
NHL

'I'M EXCITED TO GET OUT THERE'

Former Canucks, featuring Toffoli, fired up to play in Vancouver tonight. It reads like a horror story. From the steely-eyed greatness of Jacob Markstrom between the pipes, to the guttural - unimpeachable - results from Chris Tanev on the backend, the former west-coast stalwarts had their way with their old 'mates last year.
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'YOU THROW THAT OUT'

What was talked about following the setback in Vancouver. "You throw that out. You're not going to win 82 games in a season, as much as you would like to. Good teams get beat and good teams have bad nights. But to be a good team, you've got to respond and be able to learn from these games versus get stuck in a rut. We had won 10 in a row for a reason - we're a really good hockey team. This is part of the growth of our group, is being able to respond after what I view is an embarrassing loss and put together a good game at home."
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
HOCKEY
How to watch Stars vs. Predators: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Thursday's game between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena:. Game 51: Dallas Stars (28-20-2, 58 points) vs. Nashville Predators (29-18-4, 62 points) When: Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Where: Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN. TV: Bally Sports Southwest (Josh...
NHL

Hammond: "This was a game that stuck out for me"

The nation's capital is familiar territory for Hammond, of course. He made a name for himself with the Senators in 2014-15 when he compiled a sparkling 20-1-2 record, along with a 1.79 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage. This is Hammond's first trip to Kanata since the fall of...
