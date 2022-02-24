ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Pinball Machine Is En Route

By Chad Childers
 1 day ago
There's plenty of interest these days with a "Weird Al" Yankovic biopic now in the works featuring Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe as the musical parody king. Now comes word that there will also soon be a "Weird Al" Yankovic pinball machine made available to fans as well. Multimorphic...

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

