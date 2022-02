Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the market for a new device, you might want to head over to Amazon, as the retailer is welcoming Presidents Day just as the weekend kicks off by putting one of its most popular tablets on sale. The Amazon Fire HD 10 64GB is 50 percent off right now — bringing the price down so much, it's cheaper than the newer model with only 32GB of storage.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO