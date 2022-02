Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Sky and Peacock are behind a drama based on the notorious 1988 Lockerbie disaster from Academy Award-nominated writers Jim Sheridan and Kirsten Sheridan, Deadline can reveal. Airing next year, Lockerbie will be based on the search for justice by Dr Jim Swire and his wife Jane who lost their daughter Flora in the air disaster, which killed all 259 passengers and crew on board when it exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, 38 minutes after take off. A further 11 residents lost their lives when the plane came down. Swire led a campaign for truth and...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO