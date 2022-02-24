Kanye West Says He ‘Ran Skete Off the Gram’ After Pete Davidson’s Account Goes Offline

After begging for his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian back and egging on his fans to harass her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West has now targeted the comedian and Saturday Night Live for previously making jokes about his mental health. On Thursday, West shared an SNL clip from 2018 where Davidson was recapping West’s bizarre visit to the White House to meet with former President Donald Trump, joking that West needed to start taking his medication for his bipolar disorder again. West did not find the sketch funny, writing on Thursday that his posts shouldn’t be seen as him harassing Davidson, but as a form of “payback.” He then said SNL creator Lorne Michaels was “up next” after claiming the “liberal media”–including Page Six, TMZ, and SNL–were “godless” and a “gang that has tried to bully, harass, control, discredit, minimize and patronize me for years.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO