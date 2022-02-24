ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Says He ‘Ran Skete Off the Gram’ After Pete Davidson’s Account Goes Offline

By Aleia Woods
Hot 99.1
Hot 99.1
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kanye West continues to troll his estranged wife's boyfriend on social media. On Thursday afternoon (Feb. 24), Ye went on Instagram and shared a screenshot of Pete Davidson's account no longer being available on the social media platform. He captioned the post, "Ran Skete off the gram Tell your mother I...

hot991.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

Kanye says he’ll handle “Skete” Davidson himself after serious Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West has backtracked slightly but only slightly in his beef with Pete Davidson, asking his fans to not “do anything physical” to the man he calls “Skete”. Ye continued his run of posting screenshots of private text messages to Instagram on Monday, this time between him and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. The first screenshot allegedly shows a message from “Kim Other Phone”, stating that the rapper is “creating a dangerous and scary environment” that could lead to someone hurting Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

SNL's Michael Che Responded After Kanye West Offered To Double His Salary So He Wouldn't Have To 'Look' At Pete Davidson

After apparently breaking things off with Julia Fox, Kanye West seems to have again turned his focus back around to reuniting with estranged wife Kim Kardashian. Before the truck full of roses and all-caps Valentine’s Day plea, however, the Donda rapper set his sights on Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson, declaring “Civil War” on the Saturday Night Live cast member. The rapper's grievances extended beyond Davidson himself, as Ye called out some of his friends and colleagues, including SNL’s Michael Che.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Kanye
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skete#Offline
Parade

Doris Bowman Isn't Just Anthony Anderson's Mom—She's Also His Co-Star! Find Out All About 'Mama Doris' and Her Foray Into Showbiz

Doris Bowman has wanted to be a star all her life. Her son, Anthony Anderson, is a seven-time Emmy nominee for his sitcom Black-ish (and, as of February 2022, he’s also back on the rebooted Law & Order). Today, Bowman’s known as “Mama Doris” (or sometimes as Doris Hancox, which is what she went by before she took the Bowman surname) to a fan base of her very own, which she’s built after working with Anderson on two television shows and a series of T-Mobile commercials. All of that almost didn’t happen–until they appeared together on an episode of Celebrity Family Feud.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams Feels Sherri Shepherd's Show Announcement Is A 'Slap In The Face' As The Former Talk Show Host Works On Multi-Million Dollar Podcast Deal: Source

Wendy Williams is working through a lot of tough emotions after the bombshell cancellation of The Wendy Williams Show, but rumors are swirling that the ailing former host may already have a new show in the works. It was announced on Tuesday, February 22, that Williams' daytime chat fest slot...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Kanye West Says He's Not Hacked Amid Bizarre Attacks on Pete Davidson, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi

Rapper Kanye West shared a bizarre series of Instagram posts Sunday, including one post in which he claimed he was not hacked. The posts included insults directed at Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, who is now dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and Kid Cudi. The rants came after he threatened to pull out of Coachella if Billie Eilish didn't apologize for something she did not do.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TheDailyBeast

Kanye West Goes After Pete Davidson, ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and ‘Godless’ Liberal Media

After begging for his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian back and egging on his fans to harass her new boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye West has now targeted the comedian and Saturday Night Live for previously making jokes about his mental health. On Thursday, West shared an SNL clip from 2018 where Davidson was recapping West’s bizarre visit to the White House to meet with former President Donald Trump, joking that West needed to start taking his medication for his bipolar disorder again. West did not find the sketch funny, writing on Thursday that his posts shouldn’t be seen as him harassing Davidson, but as a form of “payback.” He then said SNL creator Lorne Michaels was “up next” after claiming the “liberal media”–including Page Six, TMZ, and SNL–were “godless” and a “gang that has tried to bully, harass, control, discredit, minimize and patronize me for years.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Drags Machine Gun Kelly Into "Skete" Davidson Beef

Kanye West is on the attack right now as he is clearly upset with Pete Davidson. Davidson is currently dating Kim Kardashian, and Kanye is not happy about it. This has led to some personal attacks on Instagram, in which Kanye has called Pete by the nickname "Skete." It is all pretty disrespectful, however, Kanye doesn't seem to care, as illustrated by one of his earlier IG posts from today.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

The Saga Kontinues: Kanye West Objects To Divorce Once Again, Claims Kim K Can’t Prove He Wrote Instagram Attacks

Despite already replacing his estranged wife with one of her doppelgängers, Kanye West isn’t letting Kim Kardashian end their marriage without a fight. According to reports from TMZ, Kanye just filed legal documents, hoping to make his Instagram posts attacking Kim, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and others inadmissible in next week’s court hearing, where a judge will decide whether to restore Kim’s single status.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Calls Off Pete Davidson Green Light At Kim Kardashian's Request

Another day, another Kanye West Instagram blitz. After ridiculing Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson for most of Sunday (February 13), Ye returned with another barrage of posts aimed at “getting his family back” less than 24 hours later. The Yeezy mogul is currently in the middle of a divorce from his wife of eight years but isn’t giving up so easily.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy